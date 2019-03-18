Shawn Mendes Is The Real Life Prince Eric And Fans Can't Get Over It

18 March 2019, 15:08 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 15:26

Shawn Mendes is being compared to Prince Eric
Shawn Mendes is being compared to Prince Eric. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes looks exactly like Prince Eric, and we can’t strop scrolling through this entire thread dedicated to the discovery.

Shawn Mendes’ smouldering good looks and Calvin Klein model confidence has fans comparing him to one of our favourite Disney princes – Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid.

A dedicated Shawn fan started a thread of side-by-side images of the similarity, and we still can’t get over how alike they look.

Inside Shawn Mendes's Super Intimate Tour Q&A Sessions

One particular picture, of Shawn all dressed up in a dapper suit sitting with his hands in his lap, is the spitting image of a Prince Eric screenshot, as the Disney cartoon poses in the exact same position.

Their chiselled jaw is one spot-on similarity, but they even have the same surprised expression and wavy dark locks.

The fan even compared their profiles, showing the same straight teeth and prominent jaw.

Now we know the hype is all around a fictional character, but we can’t actually believe how similar these two look.

Shawn’s army could barely believe it themselves, with one person replying: “Wow thank you so much,” as another said: “I didn’t think I needed those two pictures side by side but now I see it and I thank you and appreciate you.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Queer Eye's Tan France rates celebrity glow-ups

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

TV & Film

Inside Shawn Mendes's tour Q&A's

Inside Shawn Mendes's Super Intimate Tour Q&A Sessions

Here's everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Ticket Information And Setlist Revealed
Shawn Mendes has a huge selection of merchandise for his current tour

Shawn Mendes Tour Merchandise: Everything You Can Buy On The 2019 Tour
Shawn Mendes fans share VIP and set experiences from tour

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Fans Share VIP & Up-Close Experiences From Concerts

More News

See more More News

Megan McKenna has shared a heartbreaking statement about Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis’ Ex Megan McKenna Breaks Twitter Silence With Heartbreaking Post: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Writing This’

News

Sam Smith has opened up about his gender identity in a candid interview

Sam Smith Reveals He's Non-Binary: ‘I’m Not Male Or Female’ – As He Openly Discusses Body Confidence Issues In Candid Interview

Sam Smith

Here are some of the new faces joining the Made In Chelsea cast.

Seven New Faces Are Joining The Made In Chelsea Cast – Here’s Who They Are

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
The explosive TOWIE scene aired on Sunday night.

TOWIE Viewers Left ‘Disgusted’ Over Sam Mucklow's Argument With Shelby Tribble As Explosive Scenes Air

TV & Film