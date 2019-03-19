Shawn Mendes Fans Urge Each Other To ‘Please Respect’ Singer As He Battles Severe Cold

19 March 2019, 16:53

Shawn Mendes is currently resting his voice as he battles a cold
Shawn Mendes is currently resting his voice as he battles a cold. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes hasn’t been as interactive with his loyal fans recently, as the pop star is currently battling a severe cold.

Shawn Mendes is having to protect his voice and get plenty of rest after coming down with a bad cold in the midst of the European leg of his global tour.

In order to ensure a speedy recovery, Shawn – who usually stops for selfies and a chat with his fans – hasn’t been as interactive with the awaiting crowds.

Shawn Mendes Is The Real Life Prince Eric And Fans Can't Get Over It

One fan caught the 'Stitches' singer on video explaining why he couldn't take selfies with them, telling a group of fans he doesn’t want to “get more sick”.

With a chunky scarf wrapped around his neck, Shawn said: “If I’m honest with you guys, I’m really worried about getting more sick for the show for the next couple of days. But I love you guys, thank you so much for coming out here.”

And in another clip shared on Twitter over the weekend, Shawn can be seen making his way to his car and gesturing with his hands to show he isn’t using his voice, while his security guard Jake explains the pop star won’t be taking any pictures as he’s trying to rest his voice.

At Shawn’s Monday night show he was still a little unwell, but put on an incredible show nonetheless.

But fans are now urging one another to respect his wishes and avoid asking for pictures, with one person writing: “If you are a real fan and you really love him, give him a rest don't stalk him and ask for photos and stuff wherever he goes.”

“Hey guys! Please respect that Shawn can’t take pictures and that he’s sick. It’s so disrespectful to just shove the phone in his face, even when he told clearly that he can’t take pictures,” wrote another person.

We hope you feel better soon, Shawn!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes is being compared to Prince Eric

Shawn Mendes Is The Real Life Prince Eric And Fans Can't Get Over It
Queer Eye's Tan France rates celebrity glow-ups

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

TV & Film

Inside Shawn Mendes's tour Q&A's

Inside Shawn Mendes's Super Intimate Tour Q&A Sessions

Here's everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes' 2019 tour

Shawn Mendes Tour 2019: Dates, Ticket Information And Setlist Revealed
Shawn Mendes has a huge selection of merchandise for his current tour

Shawn Mendes Tour Merchandise: Everything You Can Buy On The 2019 Tour

More News

See more More News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Are They Getting Married?
People are loving Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's relationship

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes's Hilarious Date Nights Have Fans Cracking Up

Little Mix

Tyla Carr shares emotional post about ex Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis's Ex & Love Islander Tyla Carr Shares Emotional Mental Health Post In Wake Of His Death

TV & Film

Ariana Grande unveiled a new range of merchandise at the start of her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande Tour Merch Leaves Fans Divided Over Clear Bags And Vintage T-Shirts

Ariana Grande

Romeo Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown are apparently dating

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'Dating' Romeo Beckham - And Victoria Approves!

News