WATCH: Shawn Mendes Flexes His Arms In Artsy 'If I Can't Have You' Music Video

Shawn Mendes has dropped the video for his surprise song, 'If I Can't Have You', which sees him playing the piano in black and white.

Shawn Mendes released the video for his surprise single, 'If I Can't Have You', on Friday, 3 May 2019, which sees him stroll around backstage in black and white.

Wearing his iconic vest, the 'Stitches' singer plays the piano barefoot before hoping into bed with an unknown female.

Shawn Mendes released his new single, 'If I Can't Have You'. Picture: Capital

The video continues with him performing the song before working out on a treadmill.

The song, 'If I Can't Have You' focuses on how Shawn only wants to sing for one female, as he sings "I can't write one song that's not about you".

Shawn Mendes is set to perform a "surprise" on Saturday Night Live, the day after he dropped 'If I Can't Have You'. Some fans reckon it's his debut live performance of the track, while some are questioning if he is set to bring Taylor Swift as a surprise guest to perform her track 'ME!'

