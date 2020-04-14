Selena Gomez Reveals Her Life Was ‘Out Of Control’ During Relationship With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off for eight years. Picture: PA

Selena Gomez spoke to Amy Schumer about her love life, for Interview Magazine, explaining that she didn’t feel in ‘control' for a large period of her life, around the time she dated Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez has opened up about her love life and the issues she was facing during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

In a candid chat with comedian and actress Amy Schumer for Interview magazine, the 'Boyfriend' singer was asked what made her want to share her personal life more on social media.

The ‘Rare’ hitmaker said: "My intention was never to become a tabloid. So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control.

"And then I was like, 'wait, none of this is true’. The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.”

She added: "I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young andI’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

Selena penned ‘Lose You To Love Me’, amongst other tracks in her new album, about her ex-boyfriend and ‘Intentions’ star Justin, opening up about her heartache following the split for the first time.

The pair dated on and off for around eight years, finally calling time on their relationship in 2018 - two months before Justin reunited with his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin.

When Amy asked Selena about her heartfelt track ‘Lose You To Love Me’, she said that she wrote the lyrics after she got out of treatment, following her final split from the ‘Yummy’ singer.

She said: "When I wrote the song, I was basically saying that I needed to hit rock-bottom to understand that there was this huge veil over my face."

In the chat, the 27-year-old went on to say that she has also embraced being more open, to help fans understand the importance of mental health, saying: "I love people. I care, a lot.

"I’ve gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things—an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment. A huge part of why I have a platform is to help people. That’s why I think I’m okay with the magnitude.”

The former Disney star recently took to Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live series ‘Bright Minded’ to discuss her bipolar disorder, for the first time.

She also added that she has had treatment in the past for coping with her depression and anxiety.

