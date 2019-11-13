Selena Gomez And Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos Proving They're The Ultimate BFFs

Selena Gomez surprised Julia Michaels at her Los Angeles show. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez has flaunted her matching tattoo with her bestie, Julia Michaels.

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels got matching tattoos and have ultimately reached new levels of BFF goals.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer took to Instagram to show off the inked arrow on the base of her thumb, writing: “It’s tatted… my arrow points to you forever.”

The 27 year old surprised the ‘If You Need Me’ singer at her Los Angeles show on 11 November and the pals decided to get tatted together backstage afterwards.

Brad Reis, who tatted the stars, documented the experience and shared it with fans, writing: “So last night I got to tattoo @selenagomez while my main brother @londonreese tattooed his bestie @juliamichaels, safe to say last night was super rad and meaningful for me!

“London you’re the f***ing man and I’ll never forget the way you put me on! Going up gang in full effect!”

Sel joined Julia, who is currently on tour, to perform ‘Anxiety’ with her on stage and kissed her bestie before sharing the cute snap on social media.

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels got matching arrow tattoos. Picture: Instagram

Julia gushed about the duet in an emotional post, saying: “I’m kind of convinced these last few days aren’t real. Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together.”

The pair celebrated the 27 year old’s birthday earlier in the week as Selena was seen partying with the songstress, who co-wrote her new break-up track 'Lose You To Love Me'.

A star-studded group attended Julia’s birthday bash, including lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Niall Horan, who has recently been romantically linked to the former Wizards of Waverly Place star, was also in attendance and took an iconic pic with the 'Señorita' singers.

The former Disney star has been busy lately after dropping two hits back to back.

‘Lose You To Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’ were praised by fans for being ‘brave’ as Selena opened up properly for the first time about her heartache, following her split from Justin Bieber in 2014.

She recently took to Instagram to make the speculation about her love life crystal clear, writing: “I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on Gods timing not mine.”

We can't wait to hear what Selena has in store for fans next!

