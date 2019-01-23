Julia Michaels Teases Snippet Of New Song ‘Anxiety’ With Selena Gomez

23 January 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 23 January 2019, 16:05

Julia Michaels teases new song with Selena Gomez
Julia Michaels teases new song with Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Selena Gomez is set to make her comeback with Julia Michaels on new record ‘Anxiety’.

Julia Michaels has teased a snippet of her newest track, 'Anxiety', featuring Selena Gomez. This will be the first new music from Selena since she checked into rehab in October 2018 after suffering an emotional breakdown.

‘Anxiety’ is the opening track from Julia’s upcoming EP ‘Inner Monologue Part I’, which will be released this Friday (Jan 25).

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Have Reunited Publicly With A New Member To The Squad

View this post on Instagram

6 days ❤️

A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) on

In the lyric video posted on Instagram, the singer sings: “But all my friends they don’t know / What it’s like / What it’s like / They don’t understand why / I can’t sleep through the night”.

The song was first debuted when Julia performed it live and solo, however, the collaboration comes as no surprise as Selena has been open about her struggles with anxiety in the past.

This also wouldn’t be the first time the pair have worked together - Julia has been behind some of Selena’s biggest hits like ‘Good For You', 'Hands to Myself', and 'Bad Liar'

Selena returned to social media earlier this month saying: “Lots to look forward to in 2019. I can’t wait to share the projects I’ve been working on with you.”

This could be a hint that the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Revival’ album could be coming sooner rather than later.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News

