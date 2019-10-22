Julia Michaels Defends Selena Gomez After Troll Accuses Her Of Not Writing Own Music

Julia Michaels has defended Selena Gomez's writing talent. Picture: Instagram

Julia Michaels has come to Selena Gomez’s defence after a troll claimed she wrote ‘zero’ songs.

Julia Michaels has defended Selena Gomez after a troll tweeted that the 27-year-old didn’t write her own songs.

Pop Crave announced that the singer-songwriter, who has previously worked with Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, had co-written Selena’s new hit ‘Lose You To Love Me’, before Sel’s song-writing ability was slated in a thread.

With the tweets reading: “So Selena did… nothing?”, a troll responded with: “as always” and claimed she wrote ‘0 songs.’

One fan wrote: “It’s literally ONE song. She wrote MULTIPLE songs by herself on this album,” as she said there was no ‘need’ to drag her.

He responded, saying: “I ‘dragged’ her just because I said she wrote 0 songs LMFAO y’all really get pressed over nothing.”

Julia, 25, arrived to shut down the online hate, saying: “I can actually 100% say that Selena is VERY much a songwriter. Coming from someone that has written with her multiple times.

“Please don’t comment on things you know nothing about. It’s extremely rude.”

I can actually 100% say that selena is VERY much a songwriter. Coming from someone that has written with her multiple times. Please don’t comment on things you know nothing about. It’s extremely rude. — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) October 21, 2019

Selenators sprung to agree with Julia, with one saying: “Legend Julia Michaels is here to shut y’all mouths cuz y’all are DISRESPECTFUL AND RUDE.”

“Women supporting women!!!!!,” added another.

The hitmaker, who has recently been romantically linked to Niall Horan, is releasing her new record on 23rd October, after she teased lyrics on Instagram.

The post read: “I saw the signs and I ignored them,” and fans have been speculating if the hit could be about her relationship with JB as he got married to Hailey Baldwin last month.

We are so ready for more music from Selena!

