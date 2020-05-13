Little Mix Admit They Felt Threatened By Fifth Harmony When They Were Signed To The Same Label: ‘It Was Never Rivalry’

13 May 2020, 13:23

Little Mix felt awkward when Fifth Harmony were signed to the same label as them
Little Mix felt awkward when Fifth Harmony were signed to the same label as them. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed during a game of ‘Truth or Wine’ they felt somewhat threatened when Fifth Harmony were signed to the same label as them.

While Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011, Fifth Harmony came third on the US version of the show in 2012 and both groups were signed to Syco, Simon Cowell’s record label.

Fifth Harmony was formed of Camila Cabello (who left in 2016), Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani, and Dinah Jane.

And Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards have admitted they felt “a bit awkward” when the US group was signed to their same label.

Fifth Harmony split in 2018 two years after Camila Cabello left the group
Fifth Harmony split in 2018 two years after Camila Cabello left the group. Picture: Getty
Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011
Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

During a game of ‘Truth or Wine’ with BuzzFeed, Jesy said they felt there was a touch of rivalry, but it was more because both groups were under the same management and never anything personal.

Explaining the situation through her severely crackly connection, Jesy said to her shocked bandmates: “What!? We can say that! We always loved them, we never didn’t like them as people but there was a point where there was rivalry, not rivalry but I don’t know.. "

Perrie then swooped in to save Jesy from her glitchy internet, adding: “I think what she was trying to say – there wasn’t rivalry as such because we loved them all and we did like Fifth Harmony but when they came along we were a bit like, ‘oh no other girl band!’ [It was] that kind of vibe.

“I don’t think it was ever rivalry because they were so different. I think if they were doing the same stuff we were doing and we were similar... I don’t know, but I feel like we never thought of it as rivalry between us.”

Jade then insisted they never had an issue with Fifth Harmony themselves, but it was “just a bit awkward.”

She explained: “I don’t think it was the actual girls, we never had a problem with the girls, it was more just a bit awkward it was the same label.”

Little Mix got very candid during their truth or dare style chat, with Jesy confessing she’s “never really liked” their song ‘Black Magic’ and Leigh-Anne admitting she “gets anxious” whenever ‘Secret Love Song’ even comes on.

Perrie also said she “despises” one of their songs, but wouldn’t say which one as it features another artist, choosing to sip her wine instead of answer.

They also all agreed there’s at least one song featuring another artist they would turn down today, but again wouldn’t let slip who it was!

