WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

The Little Mix singer told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp what she does whenever she forgets lyrics during a live performance.

Ahead of the #BestofCapitalSTB, Jesy Nelson spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about all of the times Little Mix have performed at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Having performed four times at the Ball, Jesy praised Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards for being there for her... Even when she does forget the lyrics.

Little Mix are on the #BestofCapitalSTB line-up alongside One Direction and Calvin Harris. Picture: PA Images

After Hailee Steinfeld mentioned that she forgot the lyrics to 'Starving', Jesy jokingly agreed with how easy it was to do.

"I just [hold out the microphone]," claimed the 'Break Up Song' singer, after admitting she'd forgotten the lyrics to Little Mix's songs "so many times".

"[The audience] are never going to know, are they?" she continued. "Honestly, the amount of times that I've done it... Because, when you're on stage and you've done it so many times; sometimes I'll be on stage thinking about what I'll have for dinner, and then I'll literally forget I'm on stage."

Little Mix join the likes of One Direction, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry on the line-up for The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball, and you can relive Little Mix's incredible performance of 'Power' from 2017.

To make sure you don't miss a second of it, The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will be on the air, everywhere on Saturday.

You can watch the two hour show worldwide on Global Player, Sky One or NOW TV if you're in the UK, plus it will also be broadcast worldwide exclusively on Capital's YouTube channel, all simultaneously kicking off at 5pm UK (9am EST, 12 Noon EST).

Watch Little Mix's 2017 performance of 'Power' during The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

You'll have the best seat in the house for this show, plus, make sure you have your phone handy for your chance to win tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball 2021.

Because although we might all be kept apart right now, we can party together this weekend!

In the mean time, set those calendar reminders, because we can't wait to re-live these awesome memories with you all, it's going to be a seriously special show!

