Get Ready For The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard!

The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard announced! Picture: Global

We're bringing you the very best of Capital's Summertime Ball from the last eleven years, with unforgettable performances from Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry and of course, One Direction!

We're so excited to announce The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, an epic celebration of the very biggest and best performances that's had Wembley Stadium bouncing throughout the years.

Yup, on Saturday the 16th May, 5pm, Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Siân Welby are bringing the summer's biggest party right to your place.

Get ready to scream and dance along to two hours of iconic performances hand-picked by Capital, from the likes of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry and of course, One Direction, as well as many, many more!

The full line-up for the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2020. Picture: Global

It's our chance to party together with you and remember the incredible performances we've been so lucky to experience throughout the years, including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Little Mix!

To make sure you don't miss a second of it, The Best of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will be on the air, everywhere.

You can watch the two hour show worldwide on Global Player, Sky One or NOW TV if you're in the UK, plus it will also be broadcast worldwide exclusively on Capital's YouTube channel, all simultaneously kicking off at 5pm UK (9am EST, 12 Noon EST).

You'll have the best seat in the house for this show, plus, make sure you have your phone handy for your chance to win tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball 2021.

Because although we might all be kept apart right now, we can party together on Saturday 16th May!

In the mean time, set those calendar reminders, because we can't wait to re-live these awesome memories with you all, it's going to be a seriously special show!

Who is performing at the #BestOfCapitalSTB?

- Ariana Grande

- Bruno Mars

- Calvin Harris

- Camila Cabello

- Coldplay

- David Guetta

- Ed Sheeran

- Jess Glynne

- Jonas Brothers

- Justin Bieber

- Katy Perry

- Little Mix

- One Direction

- Pharrell Williams

- PSY

- Robbie Williams

- Shawn Mendes

- Stormzy

- Tinie

How can I watch and listen to the #BestOfCapitalSTB?

- Listen on Capital on FM DAB, Sky, Freesat, Virgin TV or Freeview, across the UK.

- Listen worldwide on your smart speaker by saying “play Capital”.

- Watch or listen worldwide on Global Player or the Capital App. Simply go to Capital on the wheel in Global Player and either listen to the radio stream or select the live video stream.

- Watch in the UK on Sky One – Sky channel 106 and streaming service NOW TV.

- Watch worldwide Capital’s YouTube channel: YouTube.com/CapitalFMOfficial.

Saturday 16th May, 17:00 – 19:00 UK TIME. 9AM PST. 12 NOON EST.

