Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking

Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together. Picture: instagram

Perrie Edwards’ boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been gushing over his Little Mix star girlfriend on Instagram.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has praised his Little Mix star girlfriend Perrie Edwards over her ‘unbelievable’ cooking and said she ‘has been tremendous’ during quarantine.

The couple have been isolating together since the coronavirus lockdown was announced and it looks like they’ve been having a great time. (Who could forget that TikTok?!)

Will Little Mix’s Summer 2020 Tour Be Cancelled?

Alex was taking part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday night when a follower asked him if The Search star was ‘annoying’ him ‘yet’.

He replied: “She has been tremendous during quarantine.

“She’s a proper house wifey. She’s been cleaning up, cooking everyday. Meals have been unbelievable.

“She doesn’t get annoyed at me playing on the Playstation.

“She’s top, I love her.”

Alex gushed over Perrie during his Q&A. Picture: Instagram

Perrie caught up with Capital’s Roman Kemp last week and revealed how she is finding isolating with the Liverpool footballer.

She said: “He’s good… but try rationing with an athlete in your house! He’s never full, he’s like a pit that doesn’t fill up. All I do is cook and clean…I feel like a little housewife.”

Adding that Alex has endless energy levels, Perrie said: “He’ll have a training session and then I’m like, ‘what are you doing now?’”

She also confessed her fears for cooking for him after he’s spent the past few years eating meals cooked for by a professional chef for the sake of his career.

She said: “I don’t tend to cook for him.

“Because he had a professional chef with the team – it’s alright for some – but now we’re in isolation I’ve been cooking and I’m so nervous about giving him food poisoning.”

Perrie, it sounds like you’re doing amazing, sweetie.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News