Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar Are Still Together & 'Move In Together'

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar 'move in together'. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar are said to be moving in together despite many people thinking they had split after removing all traces of each other from social media.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar have reportedly moved into together into her Essex home after rekindling their relationship and are very much together, according to this publication.

Jesy Nelson Emotionally Reflects One Year After Winning NTA For 'Odd One Out'

The news may come as a surprise to many, as it was previously reported the former Little Mix singer and Our Girl actor had called it quits eight months into their relationship after lockdown proved too difficult for them.

Other outlets suggested there had been a 'lovers tiff', however, it seems all of this is behind them and they're giving their relationship another go and taking a major step by bubbling up together in the same household.

A source told the tabloid:

"They thought it would be better that they could spend lockdown together so he is staying with her."

"He’s been brilliant and this way it means ­neither of them are alone."

The couple first got together over the summer of 2020 and quickly went public with their romance posting a serious of loved-up snaps to their Instagram pages.

However, things quickly went quiet and the snaps were eventually removed, a tell tale sign they were over seemingly as soon as they began.

Jesy also made the announcement in December 2020 she was leaving Little Mix after nine incredible years and Sean was noticeably absent from any messages of support, raising suspicions further still.

So, we're super happy to hear the pair are giving it another shot and the 29-year-old seems happier than ever, sharing glam shots on Instagram to let her fans know she's doing well!

