Jesy Nelson Emotionally Reflects One Year After Winning NTA For 'Odd One Out'

Jesy Nelson reflects one one year since winning an NTA for her documentary 'Odd One Out'. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson is looking back a year after bagging a National Television Award for her incredible documentary about the relentless bullying she faced 'Odd One Out'.

Jesy Nelson is reflecting on a whole year since winning a National Television Award for her documentary Odd One Out which looked at the effects of cyber bullying, drawing on her own heartbreaking experience in Little Mix.

The 29-year-old star posted a series of emotional tributes to her winning the award as fans celebrate the anniversary alongside her, letting the singer know how proud they are of her.

Jade Thirlwall’s ‘Buss It’ Challenge Goes Viral After Little Mix Star Shares NSFW TikTok Video

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted the clip of her accepting her award along with two incredible messages from friends that spoke of the 'darkness being overshadowed by light' and letting her know how proud they are.

Jesy Nelson celebrates one year since her NTA win. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Fans are also looking back at their favourite's massive win on social media, praising Jesy for her win and reasserting the importance of the documentary now, more than ever.

A fan wrote: "One year ago today, Jesy Nelson won her first NTAs for her powerful documentary “Odd One Out”. She really deserve this award."

"I will never forget this moment and I’m so proud of you Jesy!"

One year ago today, Jesy Nelson won her first NTAs for her powerful documentary “Odd One Out”. She really deserve this award. I will never forget this moment and I’m so proud of you Jesy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eQZldkbX0S — Little Mix Updates (@LMsources) January 28, 2021

One of Jesy's close friends wrote an amazing message to her.

She wrote: "I screamed and then cried because I knew in that moment the whole world was with you."

"The whole world could feel you. And there's never been a person more deserving of that support."

"All of the darkness was overshadowed by so much love and light and I just felt such a sense of justice and peace in my heart for you."

Jesy Nelson's friend posts incredible message to her. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

As we all know, Jesy made the decision to leave Little Mix after nine incredible years to focus on her health and happiness showing the immense effect people's words can have on a person.

Ever since announcing her decision, both the band and fans have been enormously supportive of Jesy and she's being thanking them on Instagram.

It just goes to show the relevance of her documentary and the need to be kind online and we couldn't be more proud of Jesy a year on from her momentous win- congrats!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News