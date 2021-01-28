Jade Thirlwall’s ‘Buss It’ Challenge Goes Viral After Little Mix Star Shares NSFW TikTok Video

Jade Thirlwall is the latest star to try the 'Buss It' challenge. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has jumped on the new TikTok trend and tried the ‘Buss It’ challenge, which has now circulated on social media.

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is the latest celeb to take on the ‘Buss It’ challenge on TikTok.

The popular challenge has been going viral on social media, with TikTok users everywhere transitioning from their comfy clothes to being dolled up and twerking to the song by the same name, by Erica Banks.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Shares Rare Pics Of Jordan Stephens As She Celebrates Her Boyfriend's Birthday

It wasn’t long before the ‘Confetti’ songstress gave it a go and shared the NSFW video on her Instagram story, which started circulating on social media and quickly became viral.

The video has raked in over 800K likes already in less than 24 hours, with fans praising the star in the comments.

Jade Thirwall's 'Buss It' challenge received a lot of praise from fans. Picture: Instagram

Jade Thirlwall's fans took to the comments of her 'Buss It' challenge on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Some fans wanted Little Mix's Perrie and Leigh-Anne to try the challenge too. Picture: TikTok

One person wrote: “My favourite part is the Jade Thirwall part.”

“I just forgot how to breathe,” added another.

It didn’t take long for Jade to start jokingly responding to the comments herself, which was just the cherry on top TBH.

One fan penned: “How foes it feel to be an icon?”, and Jade replied with, “Yeah feels quite nice hun.”

Jade Thirlwall responded to some of her fan's comments. Picture: TikTok

Fans branded Jade's boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, 'lucky'. Picture: TikTok

“Jade once said ‘it’s my world and you’re all living in it,” said another, with Jade responding, “I’ve literally never said that but thanks hun."

Some fans even called on the 28-year-old’s fellow bandmates, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to try the challenge, with one adding: “NOW TELL LEIGH AND PERRIE TO MAKE ONE IK LEIGH’S GONNA EAT IT UPP [sic].”

The TikTok video, which sees the ‘Holiday’ singer showing off her twerking skills, was also quickly met by comments about her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, with one person writing: “Jordan is one lucky guy.”

Jade went on to respond to the comment, saying: “He knows,” and honestly, we love to see it!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & TV News