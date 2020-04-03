Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Gets Wine Hamper From Secret Admirer While Isolating

Jade wants to know 'which gorgey hun' sent her 6 bottles of vino! Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has received a wine hamper from a secret admirer. Guess ours got lost in the post, huh?!

Jade Thirlwall is the queen of quarantine.

Since the UK lockdown was announced, the Little Mix star has been living her best life in her London flat. She’s been building lego, baking ‘Break Up Song’ cookies and serving us some iconic TikTok videos.

And now it looks like the Little Mix: The Search star is about to have even more fun this weekend as she’s received a wine hamper from a secret admirer.

Jade shared a photo of 6 large bottles of rose on her Instagram story, which she captioned: “Which gorgey hun sent me this wine with no note? I’d like to say thank you, it’ll last me for the next 24 hours.”

Jade received 6 bottles of rose. Picture: Instagram

Jade has been super active on social media over the past few weeks, and fans have been loving it.

They were seriously impressed with the Disney castle she built out of 4000 pieces of Lego!

She shared a snap of it, which she captioned: "PROUD NERD ALERT. 4000 Lego pieces later, staying indoors helped @zacktate and I finally finish our Disney castle."

"Uhm excuse me Jade we did NOT need reasons to love you even more?? So freakin' cute and wholesome," replied one of her followers.

Another added: "Oh my god this is amazing. My daughter would pee her pants if she saw this!"

Jade has also been posting about how much she's missing her mum, which we can all relate to.

She recently shared a snap of the pair in fancy dress, which she captioned: "I miss my mam living away from home anyways, but isn’t it weird when you’re told you can’t and know you can’t see someone you miss them even more?"

So true! At least we've got Jade's social posts to keep us smiling during this weird time.

