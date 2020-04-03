Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Gets Wine Hamper From Secret Admirer While Isolating

3 April 2020, 11:26 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 11:42

Jade wants to know 'which gorgey hun' sent her 6 bottles of vino!
Jade wants to know 'which gorgey hun' sent her 6 bottles of vino! Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has received a wine hamper from a secret admirer. Guess ours got lost in the post, huh?!

Jade Thirlwall is the queen of quarantine.

Since the UK lockdown was announced, the Little Mix star has been living her best life in her London flat. She’s been building lego, bakingBreak Up Song’ cookies and serving us some iconic TikTok videos.

And now it looks like the Little Mix: The Search star is about to have even more fun this weekend as she’s received a wine hamper from a secret admirer.

Jade shared a photo of 6 large bottles of rose on her Instagram story, which she captioned: “Which gorgey hun sent me this wine with no note? I’d like to say thank you, it’ll last me for the next 24 hours.”

Jade received 6 bottles of rose.
Jade received 6 bottles of rose. Picture: Instagram

Jade has been super active on social media over the past few weeks, and fans have been loving it.

They were seriously impressed with the Disney castle she built out of 4000 pieces of Lego!

She shared a snap of it, which she captioned: "PROUD NERD ALERT. 4000 Lego pieces later, staying indoors helped @zacktate and I finally finish our Disney castle."

"Uhm excuse me Jade we did NOT need reasons to love you even more?? So freakin' cute and wholesome," replied one of her followers.

Another added: "Oh my god this is amazing. My daughter would pee her pants if she saw this!"

Jade has also been posting about how much she's missing her mum, which we can all relate to.

She recently shared a snap of the pair in fancy dress, which she captioned: "I miss my mam living away from home anyways, but isn’t it weird when you’re told you can’t and know you can’t see someone you miss them even more?"

So true! At least we've got Jade's social posts to keep us smiling during this weird time.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix have taken over TikTok

Little Mix's TikTok Accounts: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Usernames Revealed
Dua Lipa agreed to collaborating with Little Mix

WATCH: Dua Lipa Admits She's Open To Collaborating With Little Mix
Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together.

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking
They've gone Insta official.

Jade Thirlwall’s Ex-Boyfriend Jed Elliott Moves On With American Actress Virginia Gardner
The tour was scheduled to kick off in June.

Will Little Mix’s Summer 2020 Tour Be Cancelled?

Hot On Capital

BTS have multiple names all of which belong to the same acronym

What Does BTS Stand For? K-Pop Group's Multiple Names & Meanings
A Harry Styles fan made a life-sized cardboard cut out of the singer

Dedicated Harry Styles Fan Makes Life-Sized Cardboard Cut-Out Of ‘Adore You’ Singer And We Are In Awe

Harry Styles

Drake's latest bop is popping off on TikTok

Drake’s New Song 'Toosie Slide’: How To Do The TikTok Viral Dance & What Are The Lyrics?

Drake

Tom Holland's hand stand challenge has got people losing it

WATCH: Tom Holland Goes Topless In Handstand Challenge & Jake Gyllenhaal Joins In

TV & Film

James Charles' YouTube reality TV show launches soon

James Charles Launches Instant Influencer Reality Show – Here's How You Can Watch

News

The Tiger King has contracted Coronavirus from pison

Joe Exotic Tiger King Has Coronavirus & Is Being Treated In Prison Hospital

Coronavirus