Is Ariana Grande Dating Mikey Foster From Social House?

6 August 2019, 11:48

Ariana is reportedly dating the Social House star.
Ariana is reportedly dating the Social House star. Picture: music video

Ariana Grande’s fans think she might be dating Social House star Mikey Foster.

Ariana Grande has kept tight-lipped about her personal life ever since she broke off her engagement from Pete Davidson.

However, it looks like the 'Sweetener' singer may have found love again.

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

Rumours about a new relationship between her and Social House artist Michael ‘Mikey’ Foster began swirling when the video for their new song 'Boyfriend' was released on Friday. However, it’s the behind-the-scenes footage which fans think ‘confirms’ they’re actually an item.

Opening up about their new track on Twitter, Ariana said: “I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people I know!

"People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to."

Is she hinting at something, maybe?!

Rumours that the pair were more than friends began last year when Mikey posted a sweet birthday tribute to Ari.

He wrote: “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday.”

She replied: “love u sooooooo much." 

We think they make a gorgeous couple!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande's new track 'boyfriend' with Social House drops Friday

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning
Ariana Grande's music video 'Boyfriend' has fans obsessed

Ariana Grande ‘Boyfriend’ Video: Ari Becomes Jealous Lover In Epic New Music Video With Social House
Ariana Grande finally got to properly meet Jim Carrey

Ariana Grande Finally Meets Idol Jim Carrey And It's The Cutest Thing Ever As She Makes ‘Tiny’ Appearance On His TV Show Kidding
Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Ariana Grande hints she and Taylor Swift may have collaborated

Ariana Grande Drops Major Clue That She & Taylor Swift Have A Song On The Way
Ariana Grande teased fans she's got a new music video coming

Ariana Grande Dropping New Music Video? ‘7 Rings’ Singer Drops Huge Clue She’s Filming Something New Amid Rumours ‘Summer Single’ is Coming

Hot On Capital

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea's Love Island spin-off has been axed

Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Won’t Be Getting Their Own Spin-Off Show As ITV Producers Fear Love Island Winners Will Split

TV & Film

Michael Griffiths was seen getting close to Nabila Badda

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths Gets Cosy With Co-Star Nabila Badda Moments Before Cuddling Up To Joanna Chimonides

TV & Film

Anne-Marie plays the weirdest quiz around... Quizface

WATCH: Anne-Marie Plays The Weirdest Quiz On The Internet: 'Quizface'

Anne-Marie

A brand new series of Love Island will begin in January 2020.

Love Island Bosses ‘Searching For Twins, Goth Girls & Essex Lads’ For New Winter Series

TV & Film

Kim and Taylor have been beefing since 2016.

Kim Kardashian Is Dropping Her New Perfume The Same Day Taylor Swift Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Lover’

News

Shawn Mendes fans have planned a 21st birthday surprise

Shawn Mendes Fans Have Planned Sweet 21st Birthday Surprise

Shawn Mendes