Is Ariana Grande Dating Mikey Foster From Social House?

Ariana is reportedly dating the Social House star. Picture: music video

Ariana Grande’s fans think she might be dating Social House star Mikey Foster.

Ariana Grande has kept tight-lipped about her personal life ever since she broke off her engagement from Pete Davidson.

However, it looks like the 'Sweetener' singer may have found love again.

Ariana Grande's Track 'Boyfriend' With Social House: Release Date, Lyrics, Music Video & Meaning

Rumours about a new relationship between her and Social House artist Michael ‘Mikey’ Foster began swirling when the video for their new song 'Boyfriend' was released on Friday. However, it’s the behind-the-scenes footage which fans think ‘confirms’ they’re actually an item.

Opening up about their new track on Twitter, Ariana said: “I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people I know!

"People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to."

Is she hinting at something, maybe?!

well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to. 🌫 https://t.co/28CfLoJseu — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2019

Rumours that the pair were more than friends began last year when Mikey posted a sweet birthday tribute to Ari.

He wrote: “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday.”

She replied: “love u sooooooo much."

We think they make a gorgeous couple!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News