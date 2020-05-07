5 Seconds Of Summer Postpone ‘No Shame’ UK & EU Tour Dates Until 2021

5 Seconds of Summer have rescheduled their UK & EU tour dates for next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5 Seconds of Summer are the latest musicians to postpone their tour dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented mass gatherings of people in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

The ‘Youngblood’ hitmakers were set to embark on their 'Calm' European tour this year, kicking off in May and ending in December 2020.

However, due to lockdown and social distancing measures being put in place, the Australian band have followed in the footsteps of many artists such as One Direction stars Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, who have either rescheduled or cancelled their tour dates.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have also had to cancel their summer 2020 UK tour because of the ongoing virus.

5SOS announced the news on social media, releasing a statement on Twitter, which read: “To all our fans, firstly, we love you all and hope everyone reading this message is safe and healthy.

“Over the past two months we were due to travel so many countries and see so many of our fans promoting our new album ‘Calm’. It quickly became clear that the world was facing a challenge like never before and one nobody could ever imagine. Our promotional trips were cancelled and like most of the world, we have been isolating at home ever since.

“We have throughout this period witnessed one of the most amazing album campaigns in the most unusual of circumstances. For how distant we are from our fans in miles we have never felt more connected. To see the support that you’ve all givens made us really appreciate how lucky we are to have the best fans in the world. You make us want to make music and we’ve been so excited to know we would be playing shows for you all soon.”

UK & EU TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/pirsAwQOgg — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) May 6, 2020

5sos continued with a lengthy appreciation to fans as well as health workers, who they praised as ‘heroic’, insisting that we need to all ‘work together’ to beat the virus.

They continued: “We are so grateful to anyone who purchased a ticket. Please hold on to them for the rescheduled headline dates in 2021. We are saddened not all headline shows were able to be rescheduled. Stockholm, Oslo and Copenhagen, we are so sorry. We promise we will continue to work hard with our team to do everything we can to see you all as soon as possible and also any other cities and countries we were not able to play on this tour.”

The new dates announced for UK 2021 with COIN are:

April 7 - Glasgow

April 8 - Birmingham

April 9 - London

April 10 - Liverpool

April 13 - Belfast

April 14 - Dublin

April 16 - Leeds

April 17 - Cardiff

The new dates announced for EU 2021 with All Time Low are:

April 21 - Paris

April 24 - Dusseldorf

April 25 - Berlin

April 26 - Hamburg

April 28 - Zurich

April 29 - Milan

May 1 - Padova

May 4 - Munich

May 5 - Prague

May 6 - Vienna

May 8 - Budapest

