Zayn Malik Is “Pampering” Gigi Hadid During Her “Blessing In Disguise" Pregnancy

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly described the model's pregnancy as a 'blessing in disguise'. Picture: PA/Instagram

Zayn Malik has reportedly been giving his pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid all the love and attention she needs while they await the birth of their baby.

Zayn Malik has allegedly been ‘pampering’ his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, throughout her pregnancy, which is just reason 36837 why they’re the cutest couple around!

According to a report, the former One Direction star and his model bae think that the pregnancy has been a ‘blessing in disguise’ and they’re enjoying every moment.

Speaking to the publication, a source revealed: "She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal.

“Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great.”

Gigi Hadid is set to give birth around September time. Picture: Instagram

The insider continued: "He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible.

"He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby.”

Fans were sent into meltdown after the model showed off her bump recently, for the first time ever, as she approaches seven months into her pregnancy.

According to the report, Gigi has been trying to keep a low profile during her pregnancy, with the publication adding: “The world is going through so much right now with the pandemic and Black Lives Matter that she doesn’t feel she should be gloating about her good fortune, publicly anyway."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby together later this year. Picture: Instagram

“Of course, her friends and family are constantly getting updates, sometimes daily, of her growing belly, nursery decorations and her cravings, which recently consisted of putting almond butter onto everything bagels," they added.

Gigi first confirmed her pregnancy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on April 30, and fans have been anticipating the birth of their baby since!

The lovebirds have been taking their time to relax, since the pregnancy was announced, and have been spending lockdown in a stunning farm in Pennsylvania, which is just a stone’s throw away from the Hadid family’s farm.

