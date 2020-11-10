Who Won Little Mix: The Search?

10 November 2020, 12:54 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 13:26

Little Mix: The Search ended on Saturday night. But who won?
Little Mix: The Search ended on Saturday night. But who won?

Who won Little Mix: The Search?

Little Mix: The Search is over and we are already missing seeing Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock on our screens!

The show, which missed its original premier date as it was postponed due to coronavirus, saw talented hopefuls audition and perform for the EMA hosts over 5 jam-packed episodes which aired on BBC One.

Harry Styles Secretly Features On Little Mix’s New Song ‘Breathe’

Since September is made up of Harry, Jacob, Matthew and Patrick.
Since September is made up of Harry, Jacob, Matthew and Patrick.

However, on Saturday night the winners were crowned and they are the band that will now go on to support the girls on their 2021 ‘Confettitour.

But who won? Let’s take a look…

Who won Little Mix: The Search?

Since September won the show.

The ‘Vocal and Instrument’ band is made up of four lads, aged 20-22, named Harry, Jacob, Matthew and Patrick.

The girls released a statement shortly after it was announced they had been crowned the winners and said that they ‘can’t wait’ to go on tour with them.

It read: “We have our winning band!

“Huge congratulations to Since September!

“We can’t wait to tour with you! Also a massive thank you to all the bands who took part in [Little Mix: The Search].

“And of course thank you to everyone who applied, our guest performers, our amazing crew and everyone who watched and voted!

“This has been the most incredible experience, thank you for joining us on The Search!”

Who was in the final of Little Mix: The Search?

Melladaze, Y-Change and Nostalia were in the final alongside Since September. 

