What Is Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend’s Name?

30 October 2020, 12:32

Ariana Grande has opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend on 'Positions'. But what's his name?
Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

What is Ariana Grande’s boyfriend’s name? Fans are eager to know the name of the man who has inspired her new album 'Positions'.

Ariana Grande has dropped her sixth studio albumPositions’ and we’re already obsessing over the ‘34+35’ lyrics.

One of the main inspirations behind the project seems to be her boyfriend who she’s been in a relationship with since earlier this year.

Ariana Grande's Songs And Lyrics About Her Boyfriend

Ariana Grande is more in love than ever with her boyfriend. But what's his name?
Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

But what’s his name? Let’s take a look…

What is Ariana Grande’s boyfriend’s name?

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend’s name is Dalton Gomez and, no, he's not related to Selena Gomez!

Fans will remember the couple were spotted kissing in a bar earlier this year before Ariana made their romance Instagram Official a few months later.

According to E! News thy met through mutual friends because they ‘run in the same circle’ and Dalton ‘used to be a dancer’.

Their romance got pretty serious pretty quick because they made the decision to quarantine together when the first lockdown happened.

A source said at the time: “She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine.

“They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home." 

Ariana has been tight-lipped about the relationship so far, and hasn’t discussed Dalton in any interviews.

However, she’s given fans an insight into their relationship on her new album ‘Positions’.

On the track ‘POV,’ Ari sings abut how she wishes she could see herself from Dalton’s point of view.

The lyrics include the line: I wanna love me (Ooh) / The way that you love me (Ooh) / Ooh, for all of my pretty / And all of my ugly too / I’d love to see me from your point of view.

Will we ever stop sobbing over how happy he makes her?!

