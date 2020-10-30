Every Ariana Grande 'positions' Song: Ranked

30 October 2020, 08:11 | Updated: 30 October 2020, 14:01

Vote for your favourite song from Ariana Grande's 'positions'
Vote for your favourite song from Ariana Grande's 'positions'. Picture: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's sixth studio album, 'positions', has already left fans shook by her incredible collaborations and wild lyrics, but which bop beats the rest?

You will always remember Friday, 30 October 2020 as the day Ariana Grande released her sixth studio album, 'positions'.

'positions' features, naturally, Ari's impeccable vocals, as well as appearances from the likes of Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign and The Weeknd.

> The Ultimate Ariana Grande Quiz: Are You A Stan Or Local?

But once you've gotten past the wild lyrics of '34+35', we're going to need you to vote for your favourite tune from 'positions'...

