27 September 2021, 16:22

Fans are only just clocking one dynamic duo make an appearance in the Stranger Things 4 trailer.

Stranger Things is returning with series four in 2022 and on Saturday Netflix dropped a surprise trailer for the new season.

Eleven, Max, Nancy and The Byers were missing from the teaser, but fans soon noticed one favourite duo is back for good.

After Robin and Steve’s adorable friendship in season three, they’re definitely returning in season four for more demogorgon take-downs.

Robin and Steve are back for Stranger Things 4
Robin and Steve are back for Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix
Fans spotted Robin and Steve in the teaser
Fans spotted Robin and Steve in the teaser. Picture: Netflix

The new trailer was released at Netflix’s Tudum event, introducing ‘the Creel house’, the spooky new setting in Hawkins for the upcoming series, where it seems a simple grandfather clock will contain a lot of the mystery.

In one snippet, fans saw Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) hesitantly making their way up the stairs in the Creel House after breaking in with Dustin, Max and Lucas, and eagle-eyed fans loved it.

“Thank you for steve and robin content, that was very much necessary [sic],” one person replied to the trailer.

One fan simply replied: “STEVE,” and we know exactly what they mean.

The gang are back and taking on the Creel House in Stranger Things 4
The gang are back and taking on the Creel House in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix
Maya Hawke plays Robin in Stranger Things
Maya Hawke plays Robin in Stranger Things. Picture: Getty
Joe Keery and Sadie Sink play Steve and Max
Joe Keery and Sadie Sink play Steve and Max. Picture: Getty

“Let's add Robin and Steve, the crazy duo,” tweeted a third.

“The new stranger things trailer looks so good i’m so excited pls give me some more steve and robin content i desperately need my besties back together,” commented a fourth.

Steve and Robin became best pals in series three after meeting at the ice cream shop where they both worked.

The pair had one of the most poignant scenes of the series when Robin revealed she’s a lesbian to Steve, telling him she was wildly jealous of him that classmate Tammy Thompson (who’s never been introduced on-screen) only had eyes for him.

