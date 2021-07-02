Who Is Maya Hawke? Meet The Fear Street And Stranger Things Star

2 July 2021, 16:52

Maya Hawke stars in Netflix's Fear Street Part 1
Maya Hawke stars in Netflix's Fear Street Part 1. Picture: PA / Netflix
Maya Hawke stars in Netflix trilogy Fear Street as well as one of the platform’s most famous shows, Stranger Things.

Maya Thurman-Hawke is no *stranger* to Netflix, having starred in two of its creepy productions; Stranger Things and more recently The Fear Street Trilogy.

The rising star famously played Robin in Stranger Things and since then she’s been taking on some pretty big roles.

When Is Stranger Things 4 Coming Out? Cast Updates, Trailers And More

Get to know the star, including her age, her famous parents and her on-screen roles.

Maya Hawke is a rising young star
Maya Hawke is a rising young star. Picture: PA

Who is Maya Hawke & who are her parents?

Maya Hawke with her mum Uma Thurman
Maya Hawke with her mum Uma Thurman. Picture: Getty
Maya Hawke with dad Ethan
Maya Hawke with dad Ethan. Picture: Getty

Maya, full name Maya Ray Thurman Hawke, is a model as well as an actress.

She was born in New York on 8 July in 1998, making her 22 years old at the time of writing.

She is the daughter of Kill Bill star Uma Thurman and Dead Poets Society actor, Ethan Hawke. Her parents, who met on the set of the 1997 film Gattaca, divorced in 2005.

What TV shows and films has Maya Hawke been in?

Maya Hawke in Stranger Things
Maya Hawke in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

As well as playing Heather in Fear Street on Netflix, Maya starred as Robin in Stranger Things, where she was introduced in series three as Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) ice cream parlour colleague and sub-sequential world-saver.

She also has upcoming roles in Strangers – not to be confused with Stranger Things – and a TV series called The Playboy Interview.

Following in the footsteps of her parents, Maya made her acting debut in 2017, when she starred in the three-part televised version of Little Women.

Playing the lead role of Jo March in the mini-series, Maya stunned viewers with her fresh take on the classic role.

Maya has also appeared in Ladyworld and has parts in films Once Upon A Time In HollywoodHuman Capital and As They Slept.

Is Maya Hawke dating anyone?

It’s not publicly known whether Maya has a boyfriend, but in August 2020 it was reported she had a budding romance with actor Tom Sturridge after they were pictured strolling around New York City arm in arm before heading to dinner.

They were also pictured kissing.

However, the stars have remained tight-lipped on their relationship since, so it’s not clear whether they’re still together.

Does Maya Hawke have Instagram?

Maya does have Instagram! You can follow her @maya_hawke where she has over 3.3 million followers.

