How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

25 March 2019, 15:41

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans
Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans. Picture: Getty

American actor Joe Keery is best known for playing Steve Harrington in Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things.

Stranger Things is set to return for a third season this summer, and fans are hoping to see more of the budding bromance between Steve and Dustin.

But who is actor Joe Keery? Here's the lowdown...

Get to know Stranger Things and Velvet Buzzsaw actress, Natalia Dyer

Who is Joe Keery?

Joe grew up in a town called Newburyport in Massachusetts with his four sisters.

He was born on 24 April, 1992 - meaning he's 26 years old.

Keery took to performing at a young age, attending a performing arts camp as a kid, before graduating from DePaul University in 2014, where he studied acting.

Joe is dating American actress Maika Monroe
Joe is dating American actress Maika Monroe. Picture: Getty

Does Joe have a girlfriend?

Sadly, Joe Keery is off the market.

The Stranger Things star is dating actress and professional kiteboarder, Maika Monroe.

They first made their relationship official when they stepped out on the red carpet together at the Stranger Things season two premiere.

What else has Joe Keery been in?

Joe first started acting in food commercials, including ads for KFC and Domino's.

He then bagged a small part in TV show Sirens in 2015, before being cast as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things in 2016.

Keery has also appeared in Molly's Game (2017), After Everything (2018) and Slice (2019).

The actor is also starring in the upcoming film Free Guy.

Here's hoping Steve and Dustin's bromance continues in season 3
Here's hoping Steve and Dustin's bromance continues in season 3. Picture: Getty

Is Joe in a band?

Alongside his acting career, Joe is a guitarist for garage and psycho-rock band, Post Animal.

They released their debut album in October 2015, but as of 2019, Keery is no longer touring with the band.

When is Stranger Things season 3 on Netflix?

Stranger Things is returning for a third season on 4th July, 2019.

Coinciding with Independence Day, the new episodes will be dropped on the streaming site in one go - so you can watch 'em all in one sitting, if your heart desires.

