Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Got A Haircut And Steve Harrington Fans Are Truly Divided

16 September 2019, 12:34

Stranger Things' Joe Keery has ditched his long locks
Stranger Things' Joe Keery has ditched his long locks. Picture: PA / Netflix

Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery now has a bowl cut.

Following years of seeing Joe Keery play floppy-haired Steve Harrington on Netflix’s Stranger Things, the 27-year-old actor has debuted a brand new look after getting his hair cut into a bowl cut.

Joe displayed his drastic cut in LA while attending a dinner celebration for Chanel’s new fragrance, Gabrielle Chanel Essence, with girlfriend Maika Monroe.

There's A Stranger Things Theory Which Connects The Characters Who Have Died

The bowl cut sits very flat against his head and his fringe is slightly shorter – a big difference compared to his previously shoulder length, mullet-style tresses.

Joe Keery debuted the new look at a dinner with Chanel
Joe Keery debuted the new look at a dinner with Chanel. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things fans were shocked to see Joe’s new look, with many already saying they miss his longer locks.

“Joe Keery what did you do to your hair?” Quizzed one person on Twitter as another fumed: “Who used scissors on Joe Keery’s hair!?”

“RIP Joe Keery's old hair,” tweeted a third fan, as a fourth joked: “can i have everyones attention please, we are gathered here today to mourn the loss of joe keery's hair, you are gone but not forgotten, let us now take a moment of silence [sic].”

However, some fans have been defending the actor’s decision to cut off his locks.

“Joe Keery is handsome no matter what his hair looks like,” raged one person, as someone else added: “I’m so glad Joe Keery cut his hair because now the weak ones are being weeded out and I am advancing one step closer to being his wife.”

Joe’s look might all be part of his new venture into the music industry, after dropping his debut song earlier this summer.

However, many fans are now joking they won’t stream his tunes until he grows his hair.

