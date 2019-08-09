You Can Buy The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfit That Robin And Steve Wear IRL

9 August 2019, 11:45

You Can Buy The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfit That Robin And Steve Wear IRL
You Can Buy The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfit That Robin And Steve Wear IRL. Picture: Netflix

We know what we're dressing up as this Halloween!

As well as its gripping story lines and action-packed episodes, part of the mass appeal of Netflix's Stranger Things is its amazing soundtrack and the 80s aesthetic.

From El's new Madonna-esque makeup and sideways ponytail, to Hopper's cute patterned shirt - there's no denying the sci-fi drama stepped it up a notch when it came to costume design this year.

And while Hawkins' Police Chief and resident badass are certainly fashion icons, a lot of fans were wondering how they could get their hands on Steve and Robin's cute Scoops Ahoy outfits.

Luckily for you, we've got your back. Here's where to buy the look IRL...

READ MORE: Wait. Is Barb the American hostage referred to in the Stranger Things end credits??

Hot Topic are selling Robin's Scoops Ahoy outfit from Stranger Things
Hot Topic are selling Robin's Scoops Ahoy outfit from Stranger Things. Picture: Hot Topic

Where can I buy Steve and Robin's Scoops Ahoy outfit?

Ladies - you can purchase Robin's Scoops Ahoy look from Hot Topic. Not only does it come with the skirt, striped top and matching waistcoat, the costume is complete with the white sailor hat with the word 'ahoy' embroidered on the front in blue cotton.

The costume is available in sizes XS-3X, and is priced at $49.90 (around £41).

For all you gents out there wanting to replicate Steve "The Hair" Harrigton's look, you can visit Spirit Halloween. The outfit costs $50 and comes with the hat, shorts and top.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Stranger Things season 4 so far...

Chaps can also replicate Steve Harrington's look with this fetching Scoops Ahoy outfit
Chaps can also replicate Steve Harrington's look with this fetching Scoops Ahoy outfit. Picture: Spirit Halloween

So there you have it - if you're looking for the ideal couple costume this Halloween, these Stranger Things' Scoops Ahoy outfits are the one!

