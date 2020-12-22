The Death To 2020 Cast Is Filled With Some Of Your Favourite Actors – Including Joe Keery And Lisa Kudrow

22 December 2020, 17:11 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 17:15

Death to 2020, from the creators of Black Mirror, brings some of your fave A-list actors for a hilarious spin on the absolute disaster year that is 2020.

As we inch closer to 2021 and hopefully closer to the end of this pandemic, the creators of Black Mirror are giving us a way to laugh at everything that’s happened this year with Death to 2020 and its hilarious cast including Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson and Lisa Kudrow.

Because if we don’t laugh we will just cry.

Bridgerton Review: 5 Reasons The Modern Period Drama Is An Absolute Must-Watch This Christmas

The new Netflix movie, which will be released on Netflix on 27 December, is a mockumentary, where fictional characters detail the disaster-movie type events that have played out in the past 12 months.

Death to 2020 has an all-star cast
Death to 2020 has an all-star cast. Picture: Netflix

Charlie Brooker and collaborator Annabel Jones, the dystopian Black Mirror masterminds, have given us a closer look at what to expect from the new film with a new trailer revealing the stellar cast of incredible actors.

Stranger ThingsJoe Keery is just one of the famous faces in the film, returning to Netflix in between filming series four of the show that made him famous.

The trailer for Death to 2020 didn’t reveal much about the plot – because obviously we're living it – but what we do know is it will make us feel a lot better about entering into 2021.

Samuel L. Jackson stars in Death to 2020
Samuel L. Jackson stars in Death to 2020. Picture: Netflix
Death to 2020 is a mockumentary about the events of the year
Death to 2020 is a mockumentary about the events of the year. Picture: Netflix

Here’s who’s in the cast of Death to 2020:

- Hugh Grant plays Tennyson Foss

- Cristin Milioti

- Samuel L. Jackson plays Dash Bracket

- Tracey Ullman as Queen Elizabeth II

- Lisa Kudrow as Jeanetta Grace

- Kumail Nanjiani plays Bark Multiverse

- Joe Keery plays Duke Goolies

- Leslie Jones as Maggie Gravel

- Diane Morgan plays Gemma Nerrick

- Samson Kayo plays Pyrex Flask

> Grab Our App For The Latest TV News

More News

See more More News

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

Jeffree Star has slipped down to the 10th place on YouTube's top highest paid vloggers

These Are The 10 Highest Paid YouTubers In 2020

Rak-Su say Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix 'could save her life'

Rak-Su Say Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix 'Could Have Saved Her Life'

McDonald's are introducing a new flavour of chicken nuggets

McDonald’s Is Adding Katsu Curry Chicken Nuggets To The Menu

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have been dating since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Fiancée Maya Henry Share Rare Steamy Snap From Topless Photoshoot

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend reflected on his 'rollercoaster' year

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Sean Sagar Reflects On ‘Negative’ 2020 In First Post Since Little Mix Star Quit The Band

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is