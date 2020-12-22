The Death To 2020 Cast Is Filled With Some Of Your Favourite Actors – Including Joe Keery And Lisa Kudrow

Death to 2020, from the creators of Black Mirror, brings some of your fave A-list actors for a hilarious spin on the absolute disaster year that is 2020.

As we inch closer to 2021 and hopefully closer to the end of this pandemic, the creators of Black Mirror are giving us a way to laugh at everything that’s happened this year with Death to 2020 and its hilarious cast including Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson and Lisa Kudrow.

Because if we don’t laugh we will just cry.

The new Netflix movie, which will be released on Netflix on 27 December, is a mockumentary, where fictional characters detail the disaster-movie type events that have played out in the past 12 months.

Death to 2020 has an all-star cast. Picture: Netflix

Charlie Brooker and collaborator Annabel Jones, the dystopian Black Mirror masterminds, have given us a closer look at what to expect from the new film with a new trailer revealing the stellar cast of incredible actors.

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery is just one of the famous faces in the film, returning to Netflix in between filming series four of the show that made him famous.

The trailer for Death to 2020 didn’t reveal much about the plot – because obviously we're living it – but what we do know is it will make us feel a lot better about entering into 2021.

Samuel L. Jackson stars in Death to 2020. Picture: Netflix

Death to 2020 is a mockumentary about the events of the year. Picture: Netflix

Here’s who’s in the cast of Death to 2020:

- Hugh Grant plays Tennyson Foss

- Cristin Milioti

- Samuel L. Jackson plays Dash Bracket

- Tracey Ullman as Queen Elizabeth II

- Lisa Kudrow as Jeanetta Grace

- Kumail Nanjiani plays Bark Multiverse

- Joe Keery plays Duke Goolies

- Leslie Jones as Maggie Gravel

- Diane Morgan plays Gemma Nerrick

- Samson Kayo plays Pyrex Flask

