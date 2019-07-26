Stranger Things’ Steve Actor Joe Keery Drops Debut Song 'Roddy'

Joe Keery released a song titled 'Roddy'. Picture: Getty / Netflix

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has proved he can sing as well as act.

Joe Keery – who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things – has dropped his debut single ‘Roddy’ under the pseudonym Djo and it sounds exactly as you’d expect.

The Netflix star has well and truly impressed fans with the new tune, with many joking it sounds like the sort of thing you’d hear if you entered Area 51.

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far

Stranger Things’ soundtrack is of course full of 80’s hits and echoey synths and ‘Roddy’ is the sort of song that would slot in perfectly to the iconic series’ track list.

Channeling John Lennon on the single’s cover, Joe can be seen on the song’s artwork sporting an old school pair of shades, a groomed tash and with his shaggy locks tucked behind his ear.

Sharing the song with his 6.7 million Instagram followers he wrote: “Awww yeh buddy.”

Joe’s fans are loving the track, with one person commenting: “Yes dude!” As another wrote: “A bop and a half!”

“It’s amazing,” replied a third, as a fourth said: “I might be in love w u Idk yet.”

The full version is available to listen to on YouTube now.

Joe was previously in a band called Animal but he left the group to commit to his Stranger Things role, telling Bustle in 2018: “It’s important to disassociate Steve from Stranger Things to the band because I think it will eventually hurt the band.”

We can't wait to hear more music from the Netflix star!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Stranger Things News