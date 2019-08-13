Stranger Things X Nike ‘Upside Down’ Trainers Contain A Secret Message

13 August 2019, 16:55

Stranger Things x Nike's latest trainer is the 'Upside Down' pack
Stranger Things x Nike's latest trainer is the 'Upside Down' pack. Picture: Netflix / Nike

Stranger Things fans will be pleased to see the latest addition to the Netflix show’s merchandise is Nike trainers.

You may have completed Stranger Things 3 in a matter of days and are now eagerly awaiting series four, but the hype surrounding the Netflix series is never-ending.

As well as Stranger Things-themed t-shirts and the Scoops Ahoy outfit Robin Buckley and Steve Harrington wear, you can now get your hands on Nike trainers inspired by the show.

Stranger Things 3 Soundtrack: Every Song You Hear In The Netflix Series

Nike has dropped a pair of Upside Down-themed Cortez trainers and they’ve got a number of hidden features, including a secret tribute to everyone’s favourite Russian scientist Alexei hidden inside.

Alexei’s amazing illustration of the machine that was used to open the gate is in the sole of the shoe, as well as “Suzie, do you copy?” Which Dustin repeats nightly to get in touch with his beloved.

That’s not all – the Russian code Robin expertly cracks in Starcourt Mall is beneath the insoles, printed in both Russian and English.

You can also ensure your shoes will be unique, as inside the sole of the shoe, a label reads: “CAUTION: removal of top layer may reveal alternate dimension.”

The top, soft tan layer can be burnt away (for real) to reveal a layer of denim underneath, meaning you can create your own unique style of trainer.

The ‘Upside Down’ pack, which dropped on 13 August, includes Nike Blazer, Nike Cortez, and Nike Tailwind.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Stranger Things News

Stranger Things News

You Can Buy The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfit That Robin And Steve Wear IRL

You Can Buy The Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Outfit That Robin And Steve Wear IRL
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far
Joe Keery released a song titled 'Roddy'

Stranger Things’ Steve Actor Joe Keery Drops Debut Song 'Roddy'
Millie Bobby Brown predicts her co-star Dacre Montgomery will rake in the awards for his role in Stranger Things

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Shares Touching Tribute To Co-Star Dacre Montgomery After Filming Their ‘Toughest Scenes’
David Harbour's Black Widow character is named Alexei

Stranger Things Fans Rejoice After David Harbour's Black Widow Character Is Named Alexei
Stranger Things 3 has an iconic 80s-themed soundtrack

Stranger Things 3 Soundtrack: Every Song You Hear In The Netflix Series

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date, Tracklist And Merchandise

Taylor Swift

Euphoria has been a huge hit with fans.

How Can I Watch Euphoria In The UK And Who's In The Cast With Zendaya & Jacob Elordi?
Camila Cabello blocks users doubting her relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's Been Low-Key Blocking Trolls Who Question Her & Shawn Mendes's Relationship
Amber Gill FaceTimed The 1975's Matty Healy

Love Island Winner Amber Gill FaceTimes The 1975’s Matty Healy As He Brands Her His ‘Idol’
Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne will be working together

Liam Payne Enlists Ed Sheeran To Help Write New Single ‘Stack It Up’
Fans surface 'clues' Miley and Liam were on the rocks before split

Liam 'Refused' Marriage Therapy & Other Clues Him And Miley Cyrus Were Headed For A Break-Up

Miley Cyrus

TV & Film News

Love Islanders charging thousands for personal appearances

The Insane Amount Love Islanders Are Charging To Turn Up At Your Birthday Party
The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist, Tom Read Wilson

Who Is Tom Read Wilson? The Lowdown On The Celebs Go Dating Receptionist
Love Island stars 'didn't invite Molly-Mae & Tommy' to Ibiza

Molly-Mae & Tommy 'Banned' From Love Islander's Ibiza Holiday For Being 'Fake'