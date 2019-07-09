Stranger Things 3 Merchandise Is Now Available At Pull And Bear – But It's Selling Out Fast

9 July 2019, 16:03

Stranger Things 3 merch is available at Pull and Bear
Stranger Things 3 merch is available at Pull and Bear. Picture: Pull and Bear

If we couldn’t be anymore hyped about Stranger Things 3, Pull and Bear have launched a brand new range of merchandise so we can fully immerse ourselves into all things Upside Down.

Stranger Things 3 dropped on Netflix on 4th July, and if you’re anything like us you watched all eight episodes the following weekend.

But if you’re not ready to move on from the heroic lives of Eleven, Will , Max, Erica , Nancy and co, you might want to check out Pull and Bear’s new collection filled with themed t-shirts and 80’s style hoodies.

For £15.99, you can nab a tee with a photo of Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max, as they climb the hill for Dustin to set up his radio signal tower. There’s also a fabulous yellow tee of the moment Eleven tells Will: “I dump your ass” and a black top with a photo of Dustin above the words: “True American heroes.”

The Starcourt Mall t-shirt didn't take long to sell out
The Starcourt Mall t-shirt didn't take long to sell out. Picture: Pull and Bear
Dustin is the real hero of Stranger Things
Dustin is the real hero of Stranger Things. Picture: Pull and Bear

The Starcourt Mall top is just as edgy, with a snapshot of all the cast taken during the dramatic last episode The Battle of Starcourt when Eleven has a bloodied leg and her friends are tending to her on the floor while simultaneously trying to escape the Demogorgon.

There are also plain logo tops and hoodies, and a classic 80's style tee with bright red and yellow stripes.

Unfortunately, a lot of the designs quickly sold out after the collection dropped on 4th July, but you can sign up for a notification for when the item you’d like is back in stock.

Stranger Things 3 has been a huge hit since it hit Netflix, with 18 million people already having completed the series.

Stranger Things 3 fans can get get their hands on this Eleven and Max tee
Stranger Things 3 fans can get get their hands on this Eleven and Max tee. Picture: Pull and Bear

The new season quickly broke records after 40 million households watched the show in its first four days.

It’s also set alight the Twittersphere, after the final heartbreaking scenes left viewers in tears following an explosive showdown with the dreaded Demogorgon.

