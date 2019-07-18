Stranger Things 3 Soundtrack: Every Song You Hear In The Netflix Series

Stranger Things 3 has an iconic 80s-themed soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

Every season of Stranger Things has come with an epic soundtrack, and series three was no different.

Stranger Things 3 hit Netflix on 4th July, bringing with it a sci-fi inspired soundtrack of echoey synths and instantly recognisable 80’s bangers.

As well as classics from the likes of Madonna, Weird Al Yankovic, and Peter Gabriel, the soundtrack also provides an ideal backdrop for Eleven, Max, Will, Dustin and co to escape the Demogorgon and fight the Russians.

As with previous seasons, you can download the soundtrack of the most iconic tracks, but we’ve also got a breakdown of the songs in each episode below…

Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy?

Corey Hart - 'Never Surrender'

Keith Mansfield - 'Funky Fanfare'

John Harrison - 'Day of the Dead'

Gentlemen Afterdark - 'Open the Door'

Stray Cats - 'Rock this Town'

The Cars - 'Moving in Stereo'

Huey Lewis & the News - 'Workin' for a Livin''

Patsy Cline - 'She's Got You'

Foreigner - 'Hot Blooded'

REO Speedwagon - 'Can't Fight This Feeling'

Cutting Crew - 'I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight'

Chapter Two: The Mall Rats

The Go-Go's - 'Get Up and Go'

Black Market Baby - 'Gunpoint Affection'

Altitude Music - 'Matter of Love'

Weird Al Yankovic - 'My Bologna'

Madonna - 'Material Girl'

Foreigner - 'Cold as Ice'

Hello Peril - 'Tennis Ball'

Ray Charles - 'America the Beautiful'

Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

Madonna - 'Angel'

Life by Night - 'Phone to Phone'

Teena Marie - 'Lovergirl'

Trevor Jones - 'The Pod Dance'

Smart Remarks - 'All Your Reasons Why'

Howard Jones - 'Things Can Only Get Better'

Al Hazan - 'Is it a Sin'

Don McLean - 'American Pie'

Chapter Four: The Sauna Test

Vera Lynn - 'We'll Meet Again'

Chapter Five: The Flayed

Loverboy - 'Strike Zone'

Hello Peril - 'Tennis Ball'

Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum

The Pointer Sisters - 'Neutron Dance'

Possum River - 'Stand Up and Meet Your Brother'

Philip Glass - 'The Grid'

Philip Glass - 'Satyagraha: Act II: Confrontation and Rescue'

Hello Peril - 'Tennis Ball'

Chapter Seven: The Bite

John Mellencamp - 'Rock in the USA'

Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt

Yello - 'Goldrush'

Jackie Wilson - 'Higher and Higher'

The Never Ending Story Theme

Peter Gabriel - 'Heroes'

Stranger Things 3 has been branded the best series so far. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 3 track list

If you want to get your hands on the soundtrack, Stranger Things creators have released an album of the season’s most iconic songs – which is available to buy on vinyl.

The track list for the album is below:

1. The Who – 'Baba O’Riley'

2. Howard Jones – 'Things Can Only Get Better'

3. Madonna – 'Material Girl'

4. Foreigner – 'Cold as Ice'

5. Patsy Cline – 'She’s Got You '

6. John Mellencamp – 'R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.'

7. The Pointer Sisters – 'Neutron Dance'

8. REO Speedwagon – 'Can’t Fight This Feeling'

9. Wham! – 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go'

10. “Weird Al” Yankovic – 'My Bologna'

11. The Cars – 'Moving in Stereo'

12. Corey Hart – 'Never Surrender'

13. Teena Marie – 'Lovergirl'

14. Huey Lewis & The News – 'Workin’ for a Livin’'

15. Vera Lynn – 'We’ll Meet Again'

16. Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo – 'Never Ending Story'

Stranger Things 3 is available to stream on Netflix now.