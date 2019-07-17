Stranger Things 3: Is Barb The American Prisoner In Post-Credits Scene?

17 July 2019, 10:26

Fans believe Barb could be the American prisoner in Stranger Things 3
Fans believe Barb could be the American prisoner in Stranger Things 3. Picture: Netflix

Fans are speculating as to whether or not the American prisoner referenced in the final episode of Stranger Things could be Barb Holland.

Stranger Things has taken the world by storm, breaking records and leading fans to ask so many questions - some of which we put to Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

During the final episode of the Netflix Original Series, titled Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt, a post-credits scene shows a Russian prison, where a guard goes to collet an inmate, only for another guard to say "No. Not the American," before their identity can be revealed.

After Hopper was seemingly disintegrated in the gate room, after the machine openining the gate explodes, many believed that David Harbour's character was actually alive, and that he was the American prisoner.

However, a new theory has come about, which claims that Barbara "Barb" Holland - played by Shannon Purser - is actually the inmate.

Barb was Nancy Wheeler's best friend in the first season of Stranger Things, until she was taken to the Upside Down during Steve's house party. Eleven later announced that Barb had died in the Upside Down.

The theory claims, however, that the American prisoner could be Barb, and that Brenner (from the first season) created a fake body of Barb, much like how he did for Will. This theory also suggests that Hopper is alive, and that he jumped into the Upside Down before the machine exploded.

Despite playing a smaller, supporting role, Barb became a cult figure for the show, and Shannon Purser went on to receive an EMMY nomination for an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

