WATCH: Gaten Matarazzo And Caleb McLaughlin Answer Fans' Stranger Things Questions

Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin answered their fans' biggest questions after they dropped the third season of Stranger Things.

We wouldn't judge you for having a lot of questions after watching the third season of Netflix's Stranger Things.

If you're anything like Niall Horan, who was too scared to watch the show, you need someone to answer all of your queries, which is why Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp put your questions to stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo star in Stranger Things. Picture: Getty

The actors - who play Dustin and Lucas, respectively - video called Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, to respond to fans' questions, including what they'd change about their characters.

"Six pack abs, baby. And a better haircut," said Gaten, while Caleb was pleased with his character's development, saying he always wanted Lucas to have a girlfriend. In the third season of Stranger Things, Lucas dates Max.

The pair also described the show in one noise, and enforced their own rules on the entire population.

