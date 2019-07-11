Millie Bobby Brown Defends Eleven & Michael's Stranger Things Kissing Scene

Millie Bobby Brown defends Eleven and Michael's relationship. Picture: Stranger Things Netflix/Twitter

MBB has defended her character's romance with Mike Wheeler in the fourth series of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown has defended her Stranger Things character, Eleven and Mike Wheeler's relationship, saying it reflects real teenage life and says she always saw them as a couple, despite critics saying they worked better just as friends.

Speaking to Digital Spy, 15-year-old Millie said: "Eleven is full of love and she’s so excited for her new relationship with Mike. I think it’s just relatable and you can totally see it happening in real life."

Opening up about filming what was bound to be a nerve wracking scene, she continued to say that the whole thing was actually really easy to shoot.

She said: "We were in a safe environment where we felt comfortable with each other...It was really fun."

And if you were wondering if she thought Eleven and Michael's characters worked better as friends, Millie admits she "always saw them in love".

mike saying “im coming in” before kissing eleven in season 2 I WHEEZED pic.twitter.com/gOz9xAaew2 — chanelle (@robinhawklns) July 9, 2019

Finn and Millie previously admitted that when they first locked lips at the end of series 2, Finn mouthed, in the final cut, 'I'm coming in' as he went in for the kiss, much to the surprise of the shows creators.

So, what would probably be the most awkward thing in the world for us all, actually seems extremely chill for these young actors!

