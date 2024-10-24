Monster's Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Ryan Murphy is interested in releasing one or two new episodes of The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story but Cooper Koch will not return as Erik

If Ryan Murphy ever decides to move forward with those 'bonus episodes' of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Cooper Koch won't be appearing in them.

The Netflix series, which was always going to be popular following the success of 2022's Dahmer, has truly taken on a life of its own since its release in September and it's reignited interest and support for the real life Menendez brothers.

Lyle and Erik, who are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, are now awaiting a verdict on their latest "appeal for freedom". The habeus corpus petition, which includes new evidence, was actually made in May 2023 but the worldwide attention surrounding the brothers thanks to the TV series has put a even brighter spotlight on the entire thing.

In a recent interview with Variety, Monsters co-creator Ryan Murphy expressed interest in releasing a handful of extra episodes because "the story is not over".

However, Cooper, who played Erik Menendez in the series, has now shut down any chances of him returning to the role.

Ryan Murphy wants to do 'bonus episodes' of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Picture: Netflix

Discussing whether he'd be up for returning to the role in Murphy's proposed 'bonus episodes', Cooper said: "I think we told the story. We did it."

"I think I’m ready to go onto the next thing," he added. "I’ve loved talking about it and I’ve loved advocating for them and I’m really excited for them to get out hopefully, but in terms of being Erik again, I think I’m ready to let that go."

Since the release of Monsters, Cooper has received heaps of praise for his thoughtful portrayal of Erik. He also visited Lyle and Erik in prison with Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform.

In almost every single interview he's done about the project, he's been incredibly vocal and supportive of the brothers as they seek resentencing.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

The Netflix series follows the brothers from the days leading up to the murder of their parents José and Kitty to the moment they're transported to separate prisons following their sentencing. It doesn't cover their time in separate prisons or the appeals they've submitted over the years.

While there won't be a full blown second season of The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ryan told Variety that "one or two episodes that continue the story" are being discussed. He did not discuss what those episodes would include.

However, he also said he'd only do it if Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle) and Cooper would agree to do it. And now Cooper has taken his name out of the game, they might not happen anyway.

The Menendez brothers are set to have a brand new court hearing on November 29th that will determine whether or not they will be granted a retrial or resentencing.

