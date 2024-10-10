How Menudo member Roy Rosselló's claims could reopen the Menendez brothers case

10 October 2024, 17:38

How Menudo member Roy Rosselló's claims could reopen the Menendez brothers case
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lyle and Erik Menendez's father José Menendez worked closely with Menudo as the head of RCA Records.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is the Menendez brothers case being reopening? New evidence, including recent claims from former Menudo member Roy Rosselló, could help lead to Erik and Lyle Menendez getting an appeal and potentially being released from prison.

If you've watched the controversial series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, you will know that Lyle and Erik Menendez's father José Menendez had a prominent career in the music industry. He was the head of RCA Records before his sons killed him.

Netflix's new documentary The Menendez Brothers explores José's career even further, pointing out that he worked with acts including Hall & Oates, Kenny Rodgers and Dolly Parton. He also helped create the popular boy band Menudo.

And it's José's connection to Menudo that's now playing a pivotal role in the future of the Menendez brothers case.

How is Menudo connected to The Menendez Brothers?

Watch The Menendez Brothers documentary trailer

Who were Menudo?

Menudo were a Puerto Rican boyband who first formed in 1977 with five boys aged between 9 and 13. Up until 2009, the lineup changed regularly as and when the boys got older - the idea being for the band to always be young. To date, they've sold over 20 million albums worldwide and over 40 singers have been part of the lineup.

Was Ricky Martin in Menudo?

Menudo has acted as a launching pad for multiple huge stars including Ricky Martin, who appears briefly in archival footage in Netflix's The Menendez Brothers documentary. Ricky was part of the band between 1984 and 1989.

Singer Roy Rosselló was also part of the band between 1983 and 1986 and he has recently made allegations against Lyle and Erik Menendez's father José.

Was Ricky Martin in Menudo? Picture: Fotos International/Getty Images

Is the Menendez brothers case being reopened?

In May 2023, Roy Rosselló appeared in Peacock's documentary Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed where members of the band opened up about the poor treatment they received working as child stars. In promo, Roy Rosselló did an interview on The Today Show where he calimed that he was abused by José Menendez when he was 14.

Roy's abuse claims were strikingly similar to claims that both Lyle and Erik Menendez had made about their father's alleged abuse. During their original trials, the Menendez brothers claimed that they'd killed their parents in self-defence out of fear for their lives because of the parental abuse they experienced.

Following Roy's claims, Erik and Lyle's attorneys have filed a new petition for them to receive an appeal. The appeal also includes a letter that was recently discovered where Erik wrote to his cousin about the alleged parental abuse he'd experienced.

According to Erik's daughter, Erik and Lyle will find out the LA District County's decision before the end of 2024.

If the appeal is accepted, Lyle and Erik could get a retrial and potentially be released from prison.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

