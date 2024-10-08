Ryan Murphy says the Menendez brothers should "send him flowers" for Monsters

8 October 2024, 11:27

Ryan Murphy says the Menendez brothers should "send him flowers" for Monsters
Ryan Murphy says the Menendez brothers should "send him flowers" for Monsters. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Erik Menendez previously released a statement slamming Ryan Murphy for his depiction of Erik and Lyle in Monsters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ryan Murphy has responded to Erik Menendez's criticism of Monsters and argued that the Menendez brothers should be grateful to him. He's also questioned whether or not Lyle and Erik Menendez were really victims of parental abuse.

As soon as Monsters debuted on Netflix, the series sparked controversy over its depiction of Lyle and Erik Menendez. While people praised the performances of actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, they also called out creator Ryan Murphy for taking liberties with the truth and playing into claims that Lyle and Erik were incestuous.

When the TV show came out, Erik released a statement condemning Ryan and Netflix. He wrote: "I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose."

Now, Ryan has addressed Erik's statement and suggested that the Menendez brothers should send him "flowers".

Watch The Menendez Brothers documentary trailer

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan said: "I’ll tell you my thoughts about the Menendez brothers. The Menendez brothers should be sending me flowers. They haven’t had so much attention in 30 years. And it’s gotten the attention of not only this country, but all over the world. There’s sort of an outpouring of interest in their lives and in the case.”

He continued: “I know for a fact that many people have offered to help them, because of the interest of my show and what we did. There is no world that we live in where the Menendez brothers or their wives or lawyers would say, ‘You know what, that was a wonderful, accurate depiction of our clients.’ That was never going to happen."

Criticising Erik and Lyle specifically, Ryan added: "We had an obligation to so many people, not just to Erik and Lyle. But that’s what I find so fascinating; that they’re playing the victim card right now - “poor, pitiful us” - which I find reprehensible and disgusting."

Ryan's quote have been met with backlash online with people criticising him for not being sensitive to what the brothers experienced.

One person tweeted: "imagine making two severely traumatized and horridly abused children into monsters."

Another wrote: "profiting from the trauma of others and then expecting a thank you? he can’t be for real."

Erike Menendez and Lyle Menendez
Erike Menendez and Lyle Menendez. Picture: Getty

As for if Ryan plans to watch Netflix's new documentary The Menendez Brothers, he said: "I’m not going to watch it, because I’m not interested in anything else about the Menendez brothers. I don’t want to watch the documentary. I have no interest in meeting them. I have no interest in talking to their lawyers or their wives."

Reflecting on the Menendez brothers' abuse claims, Ryan added: "We will never know if they told the truth, we will never know if they were sexually abused for sure. We will never know if the parents were the monsters."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's why Leslie Abramson refused to appear in Netflix's Menendez brothers documentary

Here's why Leslie Abramson refused to appear in Netflix's Menendez brothers documentary

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Meet MAFS UK's Stephen

Who is Stephen from MAFS UK? Age, job, children, Mormon past & more

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where Erik's lawyer is now
Outer Banks season 5 - will there be another season?

Outer Banks season 5: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news so far

Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over threat in new documentary

Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over new documentary

MAFS' Richelle responds to being called 'harsh' for how she treats Orson

MAFS' Richelle insists viewers aren't seeing full Orson story as she's branded 'harsh'

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Heartstopper season 4: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez now in the same jail? What prison are they in?

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez in the same prison? Netflix ending leaves out 2024 update

Hannah has joined MAFS UK 2024

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, job, where she's from and more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits