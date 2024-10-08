Here's why Leslie Abramson refused to appear in Netflix's Menendez brothers documentary

Here's why Leslie Abramson refused to appear in Netflix's Menendez brothers documentary. Picture: Carolyn Cole/The LA Times

By Sam Prance

Leslie Abramson has released a statement about Lyle and Erik Menendez following the release of the film.

Netflix's new The Menendez Brothers documentary features interviews with many of the people involved in the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez. However, one person who is notably absent from the film is defence lawyer Leslie Abramson.

If you've watched Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story or are familiar with the trial of the Menendez brothers, you'll already know who Leslie Abramson is. She acted as Erik Menendez's lawyer and she argued that Erik and Lyle killed their parents because they believed their lives were at risk due to the abuse they allegedly experienced.

Given how involved Leslie was in both Menendez brothers trials, fans were surprised she didn't appear in Netflix's The Menendez Brothers documentary. Now, Leslie's released a statement explaining her absence.

What has Leslie Abramson said about The Menendez Brothers documentary?

Watch The Menendez Brothers documentary trailer

Why is Leslie Abramson not in The Menendez Brothers?

Unsurprisingly, Leslie is mentioned throughout the Menendez brothers documentary. For the most part, people praise her. They talk about what an amazing lawyer she was and how much she cared for Erik and Lyle. However, prosecutor Pamela Bozanich, who worked against Leslie in the original trial, makes several digs at her former court rival

It isn't until the end of the film that we hear from Leslie - but it's only via a written statement. She says: "30 years is a long time. I'd like to leave the past in the past." Solemnly, Leslie ends by writing: "No amount of media, nor teenage petitions will alter the fate of these clients. Only the court can do that and they have ruled."

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about Leslie's decision to move on from the case, director Ross Dinerstein said: "I definitely can’t speak for her, only because she’s just such a strong and brave woman for what she took on, in terms of the case at that time. I’m very excited for her to watch it. I hope she watches this."

He added: "She has notoriously never spoken out since the case. She said it was a valiant effort on my part to reach out to her and praised me for it, but ultimately, no. So I wish I could speak for her, but she’s a tough one."

Leslie, who is now 81, recently slammed Netflix's Monsters series after being stopped by paparazzi. She told The Sun: "That piece of s**t that I heard about? I don't watch any of those. I didn't watch the last series."

She added: "I make no comments about my clients. None whatsoever. Attorney client privilege never dies."

Is Leslie Abramson broke?

One of the digs, Pamela makes at Leslie in the documentary is a suggestion that Leslie is now broke. She says: "If I told you what I really thought of Leslie Abramson, I would be sued, because she, I think, has lost all her money and I'm not giving up my house."

These claims appear to be unfounded. Leslie is currently retired and living outside of the public eye.

When will the Menendez brothers be released from prison?

It's currently unclear if Leslie gave her statement recently or when The Menendez Brothers first went into production. The documentary includes multiple references to TikTok campaigns surrounding the brothers so it's possible that it was filmed after they first went viral and before new evidence came to light.

In 2023, former Menudo boyband member Roy Rosselló claimed that he had also been abused by Lyle and Erik's dad José Menendez. A letter has also now been discovered that Erik wrote to his cousin about his own alleged abuse eight months before he killed his parents with Lyle.

As a result, Erik and Lyle's lawyers have filed a new appeal and they are currently awaiting a decision from the LA County District Attorney office.

Given Leslie's statement and that she is now retired, it seems unlikely that she will get involved in this appeal.

We will let you know if she says anything further on the matter.

