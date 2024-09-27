Was Erik Menendez in jail with OJ Simpson? The true story behind Netflix Monsters scene

Erik Menendez and OJ Simpson were cell neighbours in prison. Picture: Netflix, POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

The Menendez brothers spent 16 months in the same jail as O.J. Simpson – and even knew him before the murders. Here's how it unfolded in real life compared to the Netflix series.

Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has been slammed as "dishonest" by Erik Menendez himself, and criticised by viewers over its inaccuracies. But there is one bizarre detail that viewers can't believe really did happen in real life...

At the end of episode 8, Erik (Cooper Koch) is told to help 'clean the cell block' because there's a VIP coming in, quickly discovering that it's O.J. Simpson after seeing the infamous car chase on the news. The scene then cuts to Erik back in his cell later that night as the guards bring O.J. into the cell next to his. Erik introduces himself, strikes up a conversation and offers him some legal advice.

But did Erik Menendez actually meet O.J. Simpson in jail? Or is Ryan Murphy back it again with what might be the wildest Ryan Murphy-verse crossover of all time? Turns out, it actually is true. Not only were Erik and O.J. once cell neighbours in county jail, they also previously crossed paths before they were both arrested.

Here's what actually happened in real life, per the real Lyle and Erik Menendez's retelling.

Was O.J. Simpson in jail with the Menendez brothers?

Monsters sees Erik Menendez watching O.J. Simpson's police chase in jail. Picture: Netflix

The Menendez murders and the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman happened years apart, but due to the Menendez brothers' mistrial in 1994, the two brothers were still at Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail at the exact same time OJ was brought in.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were arrested in 1990, their mistrial happened in January 1994 and they were taken back to jail to await their second trial. In June 1994, OJ Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (He pleaded not guilty and was later acquitted by the jury.)

So that part of the Netflix series is very much true. Erik did in fact spend time in a cell next to O.J. and he spoke about it in journalist Robert Rand's book The Menendez Murders.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

According to Erik Menendez's account in Rand's book, Erik genuinely did strike up a conversation with O.J. shortly after he arrived in the cell. Erik also revealed that he shared "a few things about jail." On top of that, he said that they discussed their legal teams, O.J.'s children and sports broadcasting.

Erik, who spoke to Rand in an interview from prison, also claimed: "I didn't see him cry, but I believe he was. I could hear him moaning." The Netflix series does not show or hint that O.J. was in an emotional state when he arrived in the cell. In the series, the guards are also seen calling him "Juice" and "my man".

One week after O.J. was arrested, Erik was reportedly moved to a different cell. Rand writes in the book that Erik was not sure why.

The real Erik Menendez actually did meet O.J. Simpson in jail. Picture: Netflix

Being cell neighbours is not the only connection that Erik Menendez and O.J. Simpson had either. They actually crossed paths years before.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Lyle Menendez revealed that O.J. had been over to their family home several times before. Back in the '70s, José Menendez held the position of chief financial officer and general manager of rental car company Hertz, and he signed O.J. to an advertising contract.

Lyle recounts O.J. interacting with him and Erik as kids. "I certainly never thought that we’d be later meeting in prison, facing murder charges. That’s for sure," he added.

Lyle also spent quite a lot of time with O.J. Simpson in jail, telling the outlet: “We were able to talk quite a bit. We shared the same attorney room and we were housed in the same area. My brother was in the cell next to him for most of his trial, so we had a lot of conversations.”

Lyle adds: “[He] was just very overwhelmed by what was happening to him. I don’t know if I want to go further into it any more than that.”

