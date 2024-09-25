Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch praised for 33-minute episode filmed in one unedited take

25 September 2024, 19:34

Cooper Koch's performance in Monsters episode 5 ('The Hurt Man') has been praised by viewers
Cooper Koch's performance in Monsters episode 5 ('The Hurt Man') has been praised by viewers. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"Episode 5 of Monsters features a brilliant and powerful Cooper Koch's performance, and i hope to see him shine at the next Emmys."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

[CONTENT WARNING: This article mentions sexual abuse that some may find distressing. Please read with caution.]

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story might have caught some fair criticism over the way it depicts the Menendez brothers, but that hasn't stopped viewers from heaping praise upon Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch for their portrayals of Lyle and Erik.

In fact, people are now calling for the duo to each win an Emmy for their powerful performances, with people singling out Cooper in episode 5, 'The Hurt Man'.

'The Hurt Man' stands out as one of the most impressive TV moments of the year so far. The entire episode is 33-minutes long and is filmed in one single take, with only Cooper and Ari Graynor (Leslie Ambramson) appearing on screen.

Monsters 'The Hurt Man' (episode 5) is being praised as one of the most powerful episodes of TV this year
Monsters 'The Hurt Man' (episode 5) is being praised as one of the most powerful episodes of TV this year. Picture: Netflix

'The Hurt Man' sees Erik Menendez (Koch) sitting down in prison to talk to his lawyer Leslie Abramson (Graynor) about the abuse he experienced throughout his childhood, particularly at the hands of his father.

Erik is sat at the table facing the camera, while only Leslie's back is visible to the viewers. Leslie's face is not shown at all, and aside from a handful of prompts and questions, she doesn't speak much. Instead, it's Erik who speaks for the majority of the 33 minutes, recounting horrific ordeals and traumatising memories.

Cooper's performance is so captivating that people barely even realised that the camera hadn't cut or changed angles once. The camera starts with a wide shot of the two of them at the table before slowly zooming in to a close up on Erik's face. There's not a single cut and not a single edit.

Viewers have been left absolutely stunned by the whole thing and are now in awe of Cooper's performance.

"I have no interest in any version of the Emmys or Globes in 2025 where Cooper Koch is not given every possible award for Episode 5: The Hurt Man - in which he delivers an unbroken, single camera masterclass in acting that has floored me entirely," one user wrote.

Another added: "I don’t think I blinked. That monologue was incredible."

Despite the praise, the real Erik Menendez has slammed Ryan Murphy over how he and his brother are portrayed in the series.

Cooper himself reportedly joined Kim Kardashian recently as they visited Lyle, Erik and the other inmates at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility to discuss criminal justice reform. Cooper's brother Payton has also responded to a comment defending his brother, writing: "I won't speak for Cooper but I will say that he cares immensely for the boys and stands with them and all victims of abuse."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024

Are Kristina And Kieran Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Orson and Richelle were paired up by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Orson and Richelle still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey And Nathan Still Together After MAFS UK 2024?

Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together?

Are Charlie And Eve From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

Richelle was paired with Orson by the MAFS UK experts in 2024

Who is Richelle from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and where she’s from

Get to know MAFS' Orson

Facts about MAFS UK's Orson including age, job, where he's from & more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits