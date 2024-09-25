Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch praised for 33-minute episode filmed in one unedited take

Cooper Koch's performance in Monsters episode 5 ('The Hurt Man') has been praised by viewers. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"Episode 5 of Monsters features a brilliant and powerful Cooper Koch's performance, and i hope to see him shine at the next Emmys."

[CONTENT WARNING: This article mentions sexual abuse that some may find distressing. Please read with caution.]

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story might have caught some fair criticism over the way it depicts the Menendez brothers, but that hasn't stopped viewers from heaping praise upon Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch for their portrayals of Lyle and Erik.

In fact, people are now calling for the duo to each win an Emmy for their powerful performances, with people singling out Cooper in episode 5, 'The Hurt Man'.

'The Hurt Man' stands out as one of the most impressive TV moments of the year so far. The entire episode is 33-minutes long and is filmed in one single take, with only Cooper and Ari Graynor (Leslie Ambramson) appearing on screen.

Monsters 'The Hurt Man' (episode 5) is being praised as one of the most powerful episodes of TV this year. Picture: Netflix

'The Hurt Man' sees Erik Menendez (Koch) sitting down in prison to talk to his lawyer Leslie Abramson (Graynor) about the abuse he experienced throughout his childhood, particularly at the hands of his father.

Erik is sat at the table facing the camera, while only Leslie's back is visible to the viewers. Leslie's face is not shown at all, and aside from a handful of prompts and questions, she doesn't speak much. Instead, it's Erik who speaks for the majority of the 33 minutes, recounting horrific ordeals and traumatising memories.

Cooper's performance is so captivating that people barely even realised that the camera hadn't cut or changed angles once. The camera starts with a wide shot of the two of them at the table before slowly zooming in to a close up on Erik's face. There's not a single cut and not a single edit.

Viewers have been left absolutely stunned by the whole thing and are now in awe of Cooper's performance.

I have no interest in any version of the Emmys or Globes in 2025 where Cooper Koch is not given every possible award for Episode 5: The Hurt Man - in which he delivers an unbroken, single camera masterclass in acting that has floored me entirely. #MonstersNetflix #Monsters pic.twitter.com/5eJf1RteRA — DMac™ (@1nclusionRider) September 20, 2024

episode five should be the episode that gets cooper koch an emmy or at least an emmy nomination. he really is tearing this role out of the frame, just excellent acting all around from him and ari graynor #MonstersNetflix pic.twitter.com/oknla1rWu6 — ♡ (@laacolee) September 19, 2024

cooper koch we need to get you every award for this episode alone. #MonstersNetflix pic.twitter.com/H1hFMgKmPC — mickeysfilms (@qluvshorror) September 22, 2024

episode 5 of monsters features a brilliant and powerful cooper koch's performance, and i hope to see him shine at the next emmys #monstersnetflix pic.twitter.com/amQ2mLuWIL — l̶i̶m̶a̶ ̶s̶t̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶ (@favdickinson) September 21, 2024

Episode 5 #MonstersNetflix I don’t think I blinked. That monologue was incredible — Owen (@iamSowen) September 19, 2024

“I am the Hurt Man. It’s me. That’s what I call myself. Since forever, that’s always been my name. And it’s never gonna end. And it’s never not gonna hurt.”.



Cooper Koch is gonna win an Emmy for episode 5 of Monsters. One of the most intense episodes of television I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/E3ldyJL2Jc — luke (@luke_jaggers) September 21, 2024

"I have no interest in any version of the Emmys or Globes in 2025 where Cooper Koch is not given every possible award for Episode 5: The Hurt Man - in which he delivers an unbroken, single camera masterclass in acting that has floored me entirely," one user wrote.

Another added: "I don’t think I blinked. That monologue was incredible."

Despite the praise, the real Erik Menendez has slammed Ryan Murphy over how he and his brother are portrayed in the series.

Cooper himself reportedly joined Kim Kardashian recently as they visited Lyle, Erik and the other inmates at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility to discuss criminal justice reform. Cooper's brother Payton has also responded to a comment defending his brother, writing: "I won't speak for Cooper but I will say that he cares immensely for the boys and stands with them and all victims of abuse."

