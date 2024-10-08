Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over new documentary

8 October 2024, 14:01 | Updated: 8 October 2024, 14:16

Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over threat in new documentary
Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over threat in new documentary. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lawyer Pamela Bozanich's comments in Netflix's new Menendez brothers documentary have sparked backlash online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Menendez brothers prosecutor Pamela Bozanich is coming under fire over a threat in Netflix's new documentary.

In September, Netflix released Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The drama series focuses on the trial in which the Menendez brothers were charged with the murder of their parents. As well as the stories of Lyle and Erik, Monsters showcases how the case impacted other people including Erik's defence lawyer Leslie Abramson.

Prosecutor Pamela Bozanich is only a minor character in the show but she plays a pivotal role in Netflix's brand new documentary The Menendez Brothers. The film includes multiple talking head segments with people who were involved in Lyle and Erik's case and Pamela's scenes have sparked some controversy online

What does Pamela Bozanich say in The Menendez Brothers?

Watch The Menendez Brothers documentary trailer

In 1993, Pamela Bozanich worked as the prosecutor during the Menendez brothers' first court trial. Pamela attempted to get Lyle and Erik convicted for first-degree murder, dismissing their claims of parental abuse and arguing that they killed their parents for money. The original trial led to a hung jury and Pamela did not work in the second trial.

In The Menendez Brothers, Pamela stands by her stance on Erik and Lyle's case. Discussing their second trial, where they were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Pamela said: "When the verdict came back, I fell apart. I was happy they got convicted but I fell apart because they were convicted and I didn't do it."

However, it's Pamela's comments at the end of the documentary that are really facing backlash online.

What does Pamela Bozanich say in The Menendez Brothers?
What does Pamela Bozanich say in The Menendez Brothers? Picture: Court TV

Pamela argues: "The only reason we're doing this special is because of the TikTok movement to free the Menendi. If that's how we're gonna try cases now, why don't we just have a poll. You present the faces, everybody gets to vote on TikTok, and then we decide who gets to go home.“

Pamela adds: "Your beliefs are not facts. They’re just beliefs. And by the way, all you TikTok people, I’m armed. We got guns all over the house. So don’t mess with me.”

In response, a person tweeted: "so pamela bozanich believes that erik & lyle shouldn’t be set free after they killed their parents with guns, yet threatens people on tiktok with guns she has in her house if they come at her?"

Another added: "this woman made a mockery of their abuse throughout the entire trial and still chooses to dehumanize them to this day."

As it stands, Pamela is yet to address the backlash to her comments. We'll update you if and when she does.

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

