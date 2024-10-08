Who is Pamela Bozanich? Menendez brothers prosecutor slammed over new documentary

By Sam Prance

Lawyer Pamela Bozanich's comments in Netflix's new Menendez brothers documentary have sparked backlash online.

The Menendez brothers prosecutor Pamela Bozanich is coming under fire over a threat in Netflix's new documentary.

In September, Netflix released Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The drama series focuses on the trial in which the Menendez brothers were charged with the murder of their parents. As well as the stories of Lyle and Erik, Monsters showcases how the case impacted other people including Erik's defence lawyer Leslie Abramson.

Prosecutor Pamela Bozanich is only a minor character in the show but she plays a pivotal role in Netflix's brand new documentary The Menendez Brothers. The film includes multiple talking head segments with people who were involved in Lyle and Erik's case and Pamela's scenes have sparked some controversy online

What does Pamela Bozanich say in The Menendez Brothers?

In 1993, Pamela Bozanich worked as the prosecutor during the Menendez brothers' first court trial. Pamela attempted to get Lyle and Erik convicted for first-degree murder, dismissing their claims of parental abuse and arguing that they killed their parents for money. The original trial led to a hung jury and Pamela did not work in the second trial.

In The Menendez Brothers, Pamela stands by her stance on Erik and Lyle's case. Discussing their second trial, where they were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Pamela said: "When the verdict came back, I fell apart. I was happy they got convicted but I fell apart because they were convicted and I didn't do it."

However, it's Pamela's comments at the end of the documentary that are really facing backlash online.

What does Pamela Bozanich say in The Menendez Brothers? Picture: Court TV

Pamela argues: "The only reason we're doing this special is because of the TikTok movement to free the Menendi. If that's how we're gonna try cases now, why don't we just have a poll. You present the faces, everybody gets to vote on TikTok, and then we decide who gets to go home.“

Pamela adds: "Your beliefs are not facts. They’re just beliefs. And by the way, all you TikTok people, I’m armed. We got guns all over the house. So don’t mess with me.”

In response, a person tweeted: "so pamela bozanich believes that erik & lyle shouldn’t be set free after they killed their parents with guns, yet threatens people on tiktok with guns she has in her house if they come at her?"

Another added: "this woman made a mockery of their abuse throughout the entire trial and still chooses to dehumanize them to this day."

Pamela Bozanich is a horrible person. She got her 15 minutes of fame on this documentary she didn’t have to do that interview and then to tell Tik Tokers to not come after her and she had guns! DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR!! #MenendezBrothers #Netflix pic.twitter.com/3Lt1AfGX8j — Free the Menendez Brothers (@bingenerd4812) October 7, 2024

watching the menendez brothers doc on netflix and wow the prosecutor is a naaasty person😭😭😭 her saying she has guns all over the house as a form of self defense after locking up two people for the same reason is kinda crazy as well😂 — Sally🪬 (@VERSACESAINTZ) October 7, 2024

As it stands, Pamela is yet to address the backlash to her comments. We'll update you if and when she does.

