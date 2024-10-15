Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

15 October 2024, 12:19

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene
Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene. Picture: Bravo, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Cooper Koch revealed what filming the nude scene in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was actually like.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cooper Koch has said that he did not use a prosthetic in his Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story nude scene.

Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story features many shocking moments. Although the drama is based on real events, the series has faced backlash over inaccuracies. Monsters plays into unfounded theories that Lyle and Erik were incestuous and implies that Erik was queer despite the real Erik asserting that he wasn't gay in interviews.

In one scene, Erik has a sexual encounter in the shower with another inmate and it required actor Cooper Koch to appear fully nude.

Now, Cooper has opened up about filming the scene and revealed that he wasn't using a prosthetic.

Was the shower scene in Monsters real?

Cooper Koch reveals he did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

In Monsters episode 3, there's a scene in which Erik follows an inmate into the prison showers. As they are showering, Erik and the inmate look at each other and touch themselves. Cooper appears fully nude in the scene.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cooper said: "Just to say, mine was not a prosthetic."

"Congratulations Cooper, you're very blessed aren't you?" Andy added, before Cooper bashfully replied: "Well... hung."

When asked, "What's the scariest thing about showing full-frontal nudity on camera?", Cooper said he wasn't really worried about it. He explained: "You know it's not scary. I would say it's more uncomfortable at first. It's more cold. Especially in the shower. It was warm in the beginning."

Did Erik Menendez have a boyfriend in prison?
Did Erik Menendez have a boyfriend in prison? Picture: Netflix

Did Erik Menendez have a boyfriend in prison?

As well as sharing a sexual shower with another inmate in Monsters, Erik later tells the inmate that he isn't gay but he likes the inmate. He also tells his lawyer Leslie Abramson that he had a consensual sexual relationship with another boy when he was a teenager but has conflicted feelings about his sexuality based on his father's abuse.

Despite these scenes being included in the show, they reportedly did not happen in real life and there's nothing to suggest that Erik actually had a sexual relationship with a man in prison. At the time, journalists and prosecutors suggested that Erik was gay but Erik shut down the speculation surrounding his sexuality.

In a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters, Erik officially denied being gay. He explained that his court prosecutor suggested that he was gay based on the abuse he experienced but it was homophobic conjecture.

Erik said: "It was upsetting to hear. I'm not gay but a lot of gay people write and feel connected to me."

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK couple allegedly get removed by producers

MAFS couple reportedly 'removed' from show due to ‘controlling’ behaviour

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks after season 4? The rumours explained

Are the Menendez brothers getting a retrial? New update issued on Erik and Lyle's appeal

Are the Menendez brothers getting a retrial? New update issued on Erik and Lyle's court appeal
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline still play romantic partners on-screen despite their break up

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes praises Madelyn Cline for on-screen romance after real life split
Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained

Who is JJ’s real dad in Outer Banks? His true identity and entire plot twist explained

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK's Alex's scathing response to fans

MAFS UK's Alex gives scathing response to fans calling him 'narcissistic' and 'coercive'

Are the Menendez brothers getting out of prison? Netflix series doesn't reveal later developments in the case

Will the Menendez brothers get released? Erik Menendez's daughter says new appeal decision is imminent

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits