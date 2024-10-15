Gypsy Rose Blanchard offers Menendez brothers advice if they're released from prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's advice to the Menendez brothers if they're released from prison. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, MIKE NELSON / AFP

By Katie Louise Smith

"It's very difficult to come out to a world that has changed so much."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has offered Lyle and Erik Menendez some friendly advice should they get released from prison amid the ongoing decision about their current "appeal for freedom".

Gypsy Rose, currently pregnant with her first child, was released on parole in December 2023 after eight years in prison for the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy, who was subject to years of medical abuse by her mother who suffered from Munchausen-syndrome-by-proxy, pleaded guilty and was charged with second-degree murder.

Much like the Menendez brothers and the recent Netflix series, interest in Gypsy's case blew up following the release of Hulu's The Act starring Joey King. While still in prison, she became the internet's obsession.

Now, while speaking to TMZ, Gypsy has shared the route she thinks the Menendez brothers should take if they do eventually get released from prison, based on her own experience.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has offered the Menendez brothers advice if they get released from prison. Picture: Getty

"It's very difficult to come out to a world that has changed so much even in the time that I spent [in prison] … I would say take your time, you know, adjust properly,” Gypsy told TMZ, referencing her own post-prison journey. “And get therapy because you need it in this kind of world [and] day and age.”

Following her release, Gypsy became a huge online personality with millions and millions of TikTok followers fascinated by her every move and what she had to say about her case. She was quickly whisked away on a press tour with then-husband Ryan Anderson and shared quite a lot about her personal life.

While there was a lot of support, the scrutiny and backlash was just as intense. A few months later, she ended up deleting all her social media pages on the advice of her parole officer and issued a pubic apology. She also filed for divorce from Ryan and got back with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Will the Menendez brothers get released from prison? Picture: Getty

"I'm not very educated in their case,” Gypsy admitted. "I’m an advocate for abuse victims in general and I’m all about prison reform so […] if the case is being reviewed, then hopefully something can be done. Abuse victims need to be advocated for more."

Gypsy previously appeared on The Kardashians to talk prison reform with Kim Kardashian, who has recently published a personal essay calling for the release of the brothers. Kim also visited Lyle and Erik in prison, alongside Monsters actor Cooper Koch, to discuss prison reform.

A decision on the Menendez brothers' latest appeal for freedom will be confirmed within the next two months according to Erik's daughter Talia. New evidence seeks to reexamine their case, with the hopes of a retrial or re-sentencing.

