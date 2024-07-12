Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Speculation About The Father Of Her Baby

12 July 2024, 19:47 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 20:04

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shuts down speculation about the father of her baby
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shuts down speculation about the father of her baby. Picture: Good Morning America, Gypsy Rose Blanchard via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"There was never any question of paternity."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In case you missed it, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy, who was released from prison in December 2023 following an 8-year stint for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, shared the happy news on her YouTube account earlier this week (July 9).

Alongside the video, Gypsy shared a sweet Instagram post of her and Ken with the caption: "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025".

However, since announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy has been the subject of harsh comments and speculation about who the father of her baby actually is. Now, Gypsy and Ken have both responded to the claims.

As soon as Gypsy announced her pregnancy news, TikTok went into overdrive with people making videos and commenting about whether or not they thought it was a good idea for Gypsy to have a baby so soon after leaving jail. (Not that it's any of their business, mind you!)

In her announcement video, Gypsy had already got ahead of the critics and addressed those inevitable comments, saying: "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother."

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she added. "I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far

On top of those comments, Gypsy has also had to deal with speculation about the timeline of her relationships with soon-to-be-ex-husband Ryan Anderson and boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy broke up with Ryan in March, and reunited with Ken in April. In her YouTube video, she shared that was 11 weeks pregnant. Those details have led to countless videos from TikTok users wondering who the father of her baby actually is.

Responding to those conversations, Ken directly addressed the timeline questions on a TikTok livestream on Gypsy's account.

"The timeline does add up, if you knew how pregnancy timelines worked," Ken said in the livestream. "I'm not gonna keep explaining it."

He then added a final: "I promise you, there's no doubt."

In a sit-down interview with Good Morning America, Gypsy also shut down any speculation that the baby might be Ryan's.

She said: "It was mid-March when I left Ryan. So this is absolutely 100% Ken's baby. There was never any question of paternity."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'CRASH' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart

Who Is Lolly On Love Island? Her Age, Job, Celebrity Run-Ins And More

Love Island

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

TV & Film

Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island?

Are Love Island's Uma And Wil Still Together?

Love Island

Kris Jenner opens up about health scare in The Kardashians season 5

Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer? Her Tumour Scare Explained

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits