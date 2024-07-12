Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Speculation About The Father Of Her Baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shuts down speculation about the father of her baby. Picture: Good Morning America, Gypsy Rose Blanchard via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

"There was never any question of paternity."

In case you missed it, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy, who was released from prison in December 2023 following an 8-year stint for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, shared the happy news on her YouTube account earlier this week (July 9).

Alongside the video, Gypsy shared a sweet Instagram post of her and Ken with the caption: "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025".

However, since announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy has been the subject of harsh comments and speculation about who the father of her baby actually is. Now, Gypsy and Ken have both responded to the claims.

As soon as Gypsy announced her pregnancy news, TikTok went into overdrive with people making videos and commenting about whether or not they thought it was a good idea for Gypsy to have a baby so soon after leaving jail. (Not that it's any of their business, mind you!)

In her announcement video, Gypsy had already got ahead of the critics and addressed those inevitable comments, saying: "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother."

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she added. "I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far

On top of those comments, Gypsy has also had to deal with speculation about the timeline of her relationships with soon-to-be-ex-husband Ryan Anderson and boyfriend Ken Urker.

Gypsy broke up with Ryan in March, and reunited with Ken in April. In her YouTube video, she shared that was 11 weeks pregnant. Those details have led to countless videos from TikTok users wondering who the father of her baby actually is.

Responding to those conversations, Ken directly addressed the timeline questions on a TikTok livestream on Gypsy's account.

"The timeline does add up, if you knew how pregnancy timelines worked," Ken said in the livestream. "I'm not gonna keep explaining it."

He then added a final: "I promise you, there's no doubt."

In a sit-down interview with Good Morning America, Gypsy also shut down any speculation that the baby might be Ryan's.

She said: "It was mid-March when I left Ryan. So this is absolutely 100% Ken's baby. There was never any question of paternity."

