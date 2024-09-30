Monsters viewers spot glaring filming error in Lyle and Erik Menendez series

Monsters viewers spot glaring filming error in episode 2. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Another Game of Thrones coffee-cup level filming blunder just dropped.

Eagle-eyed viewers of Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story have just spotted a glaring detail in episode 2 that they're comparing to Game of Thrones' infamous coffee cup incident.

The Ryan Murphy produced series, focusing on the Menendez brothers, spans the last few years of '80s to the mid '90s, with the build up to the murders of José and Kitty Menendez in 1989, and the retrial of Lyle and Erik taking place in 1996.

Despite criticism over the inaccuracies and portrayals of the brothers, the production levels of the series have been praised by viewers, from the costumes and hair right down to the music. Even the casting and visual similarities to the real-life counterparts is sensational.

But viewers have spotted one detail that definitely does not belong in the early '90s... Did you spot the rogue Ring doorbell lurking in the background of episode 2?

Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story includes a glaring filming mistake. Picture: Netflix

In episode 2 of the Netflix series, Lyle and Erik are seen stopping by their friend Billy's house on their quest to open their father's locked safe. As the two exit the house, what looks like a Ring doorbell can be seen behind Lyle on the right hand side of the door. (You can clearly see the lit-up blue circle on the device.)

The detail was clocked by viewers who then shared screenshots on Reddit. "I know damn well that’s not a RING CAMERA??," one user wrote in a thread that was posted on September 23rd, four days after the series release. "Baby Ryan Murphy f---ed EVERYTHING up."

"Brings me back to the good ole’ Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones," another added, while someone else made a reference to other inaccuracies that the show has been called out on: "I’m sure the brothers just teleported 30 years into the future for this scene. Why not? It is just as realistic as the rest of the plot."

Netflix viewers spot Ring doorbell detail in Monsters, which is set in the late '80s and early '90s. Picture: Netflix

However, after rewatching the episode, the ring doorbell is nowhere to be seen. The detail now appears to have been removed completely, suggesting the episode has been edited retroactively by someone on the editing team.

It's not the first time that's happened to a Netflix streaming show either. The Duffer brothers previously revealed that the editing team had 'patched' some minor visual effects on Stranger Things 4 following its release.

A similar thing happened with HBO's The Last of Us, where they re-edited a scene after viewers spotted an entire camera crew right at the edge of the frame as Joel and Ellie were walking across a deserted bridge.

Did you manage to spot the Ring camera before it got removed from the episode?

