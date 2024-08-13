Umbrella Academy Viewers Spot Filming Mistake In Season 4 Scene

13 August 2024, 15:22

Umbrella Academy viewers spot filming error in season 4 scene
Umbrella Academy viewers spot filming error in season 4 scene. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Viewers are calling the editing mistake The Umbrella Academy's "Game of Thrones coffee cup" moment.

Did you clock the filming error in The Umbrella Academy season 4? Eagle-eyed fans are now pointing out the glaring mistake in episode 5 of the final season.

It's not uncommon for TV shows to accidentally include continuity errors or accidentally leave something in frame that shouldn't be there – every good show has one. Game of Thrones' coffee cup? The entire crew standing off-screen during a scene in The Last of Us? Stranger Things completely forgetting Will's birthday?!

Now, an Umbrella Academy viewer has spotted an accidental error after an entire camera rig can be seen in the back of a car in a scene with Ben (Justin H. Min) and Jennifer (Victoria Sawal).

The moment in question happens around 8 minutes into episode 4, as Ben and Jennifer pull up in their car outside of a gas station. At first, the audience sees a wide shot of the car pulling up, but then the edit cuts to the side view just a little too early.

When the car pulls up to the pump, you can clearly see a huge camera rig in the backseat. It's visible for a few seconds before the car stops then it's perfectly blocked by the pump.

Photographer and filmmaker Jacob Carlson shared the moment on social media, with one fan responding: "HOW DID THEY MISS THAT?!" Another wrote: "Honestly I didn’t even see it until it was slowed down." It wasn't long before people also called it their "coffee cup" moment.

"Am I crazy if I say that little things like this really do not distract from the quality of a show and if anything are fun to notice? Like old school blooper reels," a third person added.

Other fans have given joke explanations about why the camera was still in the backseat, with one person commenting: "Ben and Jennifer were recording their documentary."

Umbrella Academy cast reflect on the show ending

Showrunner Steve Blackman nor anyone from the cast has addressed the error just yet. In the past, streaming shows have been able to re-edit the episodes to fix any editing mistakes. It's unclear if The Umbrella Academy will do the same.

