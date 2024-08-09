The Umbrella Academy Boss Addresses "Hate" Over Season 4's Ending

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is braced for hate over final season. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"I can't make all of them happy, I know that. We'll make decisions that some will love, some will hate."

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is braced for potential backlash that the show's big ending might receive, and he's aware that some fans might "hate" it.

Yep, after four seasons, countless apocalypses and several failed superhero missions, The Umbrella Academy is ending with season 4. The Hargreeves siblings will return for six more episodes before the beloved Netflix series ends for good.

Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Alison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Sparrow Ben (Justin H. Min), Viktor (Elliot Page) and Lila's (Ritu Arya) ending arrives in episode 6 of the final season – and it's incredibly divisive.

Ahead of the release of the final season, Blackman revealed that he knows some fans will "hate it" and he's also explained why he thinks it's the perfect way to end such a brilliant run.

The Umbrella Academy season 4's ending could potentially divide fans. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Blackman said that he's well aware that not everyone will love what happens at the end of the series.

"We went very big this season. And I think the finale itself is our most expensive episode we ever did. So it's a very, very big ending," he said. "I think the fans will have thoughts on it - I think some will love, some will maybe hate and some will have opinions, but I want to hear their opinions."

Blackman continued, explaining that he's "proud" of how it all comes to a close, and that he thinks it's the "right ending" for the Hargreeves siblings and the show.

"But where I’ve left it is subjective, and everyone can choose on their own to decide, is that the right ending for this family?" he added.

Watch The Umbrella Academy’s final season trailer

Addressing the potential backlash that might start mounting after the final episode, Blackman added: "[What the fans think] does matter to me a lot. I can't make all of them happy, I know that. We'll make decisions that some will love, some will hate.

"But I'm always thinking about the fans, the writers are always thinking about the fans. And we want to give them a great storyline, a wonderful, propulsive storyline with all the emotion, but we also want them to feel satisfied at the end of the day."

