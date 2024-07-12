The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Will Only Have Six Episodes

12 July 2024, 11:15 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 11:45

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Will Only Have Six Episodes
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Will Only Have Six Episodes. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will only contain 6 episodes, instead of the usual 10.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 – which will be the final season of the superhero drama – is set to come out on 8th August but when it arrives, it will be much, much shorter than previous seasons.

The news that the Netflix series would be coming to an end after one more season was announced in August 2022, shortly after the third season dropped on the streamer.

In a statement, showrunner Steve Blackman said: "I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

It's now been confirmed that The Umbrella Academy's final season will only contain 6 episodes instead of the usual 10 episodes that appeared in seasons 1, 2 and 3.

Watch The Umbrella Academy’s final season trailer

Confirmed by Blackman on Twitter, The Umbrella Academy's final season will indeed have a shortened episode order.

Responding to an Umbrella Academy update account, Blackman wrote, "Six amazing episodes!" before replying to another fan who appeared to be disappointed by the news: "It’s true. But you’re going to love them."

No reason has been given just yet as to why the final season will only have six episodes instead of the usual 10 episodes.

As a result of the news, fans are also now hoping that the length of the episodes will be longer than 50-60 minutes to account for the loss of what the other four episodes might have given us.

The six episodes are titled:

  • Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want
  • Episode 2: Jean and Gene
  • Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl
  • Episode 4: The Cleanse
  • Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, Two Days
  • Episode 6: End of the Beginning

The Umbrella Academy season 3 ended on yet another game-changing note as we found out that the universe had completely been reset by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, resulting in the Umbrella siblings and the remaining Sparrow siblings being left without powers.

Five, Klaus, Diego, Lila, Viktor, Luther and Sparrow Ben all survived but are now completely power-less. Sloane has disappeared, and Allison has been reunited with her daughter Claire and, somehow, her former-husband-from-the-other-timeline Ray. (Claire and Ray never actually existed in the same timeline...)

Six episodes to wrap all of that up into a worthy ending for such a brilliant series? We've no doubt Steve Blackman and the cast will do the show, the characters and the comics justice.

