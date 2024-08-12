Umbrella Academy Boss Explains What Happened To Sloane In Season 4

What happened to Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

What happened to Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4? Showrunner Steve Blackman explains where she is and why she wasn't in season 4.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 certainly gave fans quite a few answers, but it left us all with twice as many questions. One big glaring question that fans are desperate to know the answer to: What the hell happened to Sloane?

At the end of The Umbrella Academy season 3, Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez) is alive and present with the rest of the Hargreeves siblings in Hotel Oblivion. But when the universe is reset, she disappears. In the final scene, Luther leaves the group to go looking for his wife.

Fans expected season 4 to see Luther on some kind of mission to locate Sloane, but in the final six episodes of the series, Sloane is absolutely nowhere to be seen and Luther barely mentions her.

Now, showrunner Steve Blackman has explained why that is, and how the short episode count prevented the final season from exploring that storyline.

Luther's wife Sloane completely disappears in season 4 and is never seen again. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to TVLine, Blackman confirmed that Sloane was meant to exist in the reset universe, but they had to scrap an entire storyline because they didn't have enough episodes to do it.

When asked if there was anything left on the cutting room floor that he wished had made it into the show, Blackman said: "I never got to do the Luther-Sloane storyline that I wanted to do this season. I wanted Sloane to be alive, just not remembering Luther, and him trying to get her to love him again. For logistical reasons, we just couldn’t make it work. We just couldn’t make it happen."

In another interview with Tudum, Blackman confirmed that he believes Sloane is out there somewhere with no memory of Luther or anything that happened with the Sparrows and the Umbrellas.

"We’ve also left it open to the idea that the reset at the end of Season 3 possibly wasn’t completed before Allison (Raver-Lampman) brained Hargreeves. [Since he] didn’t get to finish, [Sloane] may not have existed," he said. "She may be out in the world, but we left it unknown. If you ask me what I think, I think she’s somewhere out there. But she may not remember anything, and she may be so far away from Luther that she can’t get to him."

What happened to Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4. Picture: Netflix

As for Tom Hopper thoughts about the whole thing? He feels like the storyline was left "incomplete".

"There’s an element where it’s never really mentioned [throughout Season 4],” he said. "What happened to her?"

