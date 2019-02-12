Love Island's Zara McDermott & Adam Collard 'Slept In Separate Beds For Months'

Love Island's Zara and Adam reportedly slept in different beds. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Adam Collard and Zara McDermott reportedly hadn't shared a bed in months before they announced their split.

As we learned another Love Island couple bit the dust when Zara McDermott made a statement about her split from Adam Collard on Instagram, we collectively sobbed, but after reports emerged the couple hadn't shared a bed in months, maybe we aren't so surprised after all.

Zara revealed in a tabloid interview that Adam had only spent 50% of his time living with her in London and spent the rest of his time in his hometown of Newcastle.

Friends close to the stars said they'd also spent multiple nights in separate bedrooms, with a separate bed in Zara's flat for when Adam's 'snoring' became too much.

The reality couple called it quits after a seven month relationship, with Zara cryptically suggesting Adam was responsible for their split, saying:

"Sometimes in life, you just aren't enough for someone, no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be."

Zara McDermott posts emotional break up statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Zara's emotional statement hinted at her heartbreak, saying:

"I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together. I have tried to hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work."

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer are now officially the last couple standing from the 2018 Love Island villa.

